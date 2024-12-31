...Threaten To Open Schools During Xmas

As Liberians grapple with the political tension since the ascendency of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, another confusion is creeping as some Muslim students are demanding an equal recognition of Islamic holidays in various schools.

Muslim students have begun demanding equal recognition for their religious holidays, accusing the government of sidelining Islamic celebrations like Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr while prioritizing Christian events such as Christmas and Easter.

The National Muslim Students Association of Liberia (NAMSAL) argues that the academic calendar's current policy of a 10-day Christmas break starkly shows the disparity.

The students point to Article 14 of the 1986 Constitution, which prohibits religious preferences, stating that the lack of recognition for Islamic holidays directly contradicts Liberia's foundational principles of equality and religious freedom. "This imbalance not only questions fairness but violates the law," NAMSAL emphasized in a recent statement.

According to NAMSAL, repeated appeals to top government officials, including the Minister of Education and the President, have gone unanswered. The group expressed frustration at what it describes as years of neglect and inaction despite consistent efforts to engage in dialogue.

In response to the continued silence, NAMSAL plans to take peaceful action. These include keeping Islamic schools open during the Christmas break and organizing

This call for equal treatment is not new. Liberia's Muslim community has for years lobbied for official recognition of key Islamic holidays, stressing that the current policies disproportionately favor Christian traditions.

Prominent Islamic organizations have argued that including holidays like Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr in the academic calendar would reflect Liberia's religious diversity. But despite these persistent efforts, no progress has been made, leaving Muslim students and communities feeling excluded in a nation that claims to value religious freedom.

NAMSAL insists this issue goes beyond holiday recognition, pointing to a broader lack of equality and mutual respect in Liberia's policies. "Our demand is about fairness and ensuring that every Liberian, regardless of faith, is treated with equal respect," the association stated.

They are calling on the Ministry of Education to revise the academic calendar to acknowledge Liberia's diverse religious makeup. The group believes this would not only promote inclusivity but also affirm the country's commitment to democratic principles.

