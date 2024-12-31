Liberia: Ministry of Justice to Ban Sale of Fuel in Jars and Jerry Cans

Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice, through the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) and the Liberia National Police (LNP), has issued a stern directive prohibiting the sale of petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel, in mayonnaise jars and jerry cans across Liberia.

This practice, which violates Liberia's Public Safety Law, has been deemed a severe hazard to human lives and property. The Ministry described it as a "clear and present danger," citing the increased risk of fires and accidents caused by the improper handling and storage of flammable substances.

In a press release signed by Colonel G. Wasuwah Bavoul, Sr., Director of the LNFS, and approved by Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the government called for an immediate end to these illegal fuel sales.

"All individuals and filling stations engaging in the sale of gasoline or fuel oil in mayonnaise jars or jerry cans are hereby warned to desist from this dangerous and illegal activity," the statement declared.

The Ministry also directed petroleum tankers to limit fuel deliveries to government-approved filling stations only, emphasizing the need to adhere to safety standards and curtail the proliferation of irregular fuel sales.

As part of its enforcement strategy, the Ministry announced a complete ban on the street and community sale of flammable substances, effective January 15, 2025. Violators--including individuals and filling stations--will face arrest, and their products will be confiscated.

This initiative is a key component of the government's broader agenda to prioritize public safety and mitigate risks associated with hazardous materials.

The Ministry urged residents and businesses to comply with the new regulations to avoid legal consequences and contribute to a safer environment.