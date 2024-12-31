Liberia: Rev. Dr. Monger Calls for Unity, Warns Against Drug Crisis in 2025

Monrovia — The General Overseer of the Ministry of Truth Incorporated Judah Assembly Church, Rev. Dr. John D. Monger, has called for greater unity among Liberians in 2025, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

In an exclusive interview with The Liberian Investigator on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at his church on Bushrod Island, Rev. Dr. Monger lamented the hardships suffered by citizens due to personal and political greed among national leaders. He urged the National Legislature, particularly the House of Representatives, to set aside their differences and prioritize the country's future.

"A divided nation cannot progress. Our leaders must come together and focus on the well-being of Liberia and its people," Rev. Dr. Monger stated.

A motivational speaker and part-time lecturer at the University of Liberia, Rev. Dr. Monger reflected on Liberia's historical contributions to Africa, including its role in the formation of several organizations. However, he expressed regret over the country's current stagnation, attributing it to political strife and a lack of unity.

Rev. Dr. Monger has authored several inspirational books, including God's Greatest Asset to Man, which underscores the power of the human mind as a tool for success, and Don't Crack the Egg, a metaphorical work that highlights the importance of maintaining a positive mindset amidst challenges. His other titles, such as Secrets to Overcome Discouragement and Look Beyond the Dark Cloud, offer further guidance on resilience and personal growth.

Through his writings, Rev. Dr. Monger aims to educate and inspire individuals to make wise decisions and embrace a transformative mindset.

During the interview, he expressed grave concern over Liberia's escalating drug crisis, describing it as a significant threat to the nation's future.

"The greatest war Liberia is fighting now is the drug war. It has already destroyed the minds of men, women, and children--the very individuals we expect to lead the future," he warned.

Rev. Dr. Monger called on the government and citizens alike to unite against drug abuse, emphasizing that collective action is crucial to Liberia's progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking ahead to 2025, Rev. Dr. Monger expressed optimism about economic growth, citing the potential of the draft National Budget. He encouraged Liberians at home and abroad to adopt a positive outlook on the country's future and reject negativity.

He also urged the Unity Party-led government to lead by example by upholding the rule of law and fostering an environment of peace and harmony.

"Liberia is the only place we have. I pray that all citizens will embrace unity, peace, and harmony to drive growth and development," Rev. Dr. Monger concluded.