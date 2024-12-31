Nigeria: The Secret Scourge - How Use of Erotic Stimulants Threaten Nigerians' Health

From hushed whispers in market stalls to bold online advertisements, the demand and conversation around aphrodisiacs, popularly known as sex enhancers, have taken a new dimension.

Once shrouded in secrecy, their use is now increasingly open in Nigeria, fuelled by a complex mix of economic pressures, the pursuit of pleasure, and evolving societal attitudes towards sexuality, which have driven many, particularly men, as studies in Nigeria showed that over 40 per cent of users in Nigeria are young adults between ages 21 and 30 years.

There is no doubt that the demand for aphrodisiacs is booming in Nigeria. For some, it is a desperate attempt to rekindle flagging relationships strained by financial stress.

For others, it's a perceived shortcut to confidence but whatever the motive is, the market for these so-called 'love potions' is thriving and many lives are being pushed to death silently.

Sadly, findings show that the quest for enhanced pleasure and a heightened sense of self-confidence has driven human behaviour for centuries.

From ancient herbal remedies to modern pharmaceuticals, people seek ways to amplify their experiences and unlock a deeper sense of intimacy, fuelling a multi-million dollar industry.

The disturbing situation is the fact that drugs which are supposed to be prescribed, are sold at every corner across the country.

Many of these so-called drugs are not registered by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, the agency responsible for the regulation of drugs and food products. These products are hawked by people who have no business with drugs.

More worrisome is the fact that locally manufactured ones have flooded the market. Apart from the Bruntashi (Hausa Viagra), you will find names such as Coco Samba, Jekonmo, Mudet, Japata, Monkey Tail, and Koboko or Konda.

These products are produced for all consumers. Some come as alcoholic drinks, while others are without alcohol. Findings have also shown that there are certain animal and plant-based drugs, foods, and drinks substances, including certain human behaviours, which have a reputation for making sex more attainable and pleasurable.

Some young people also mix Garri and paracetamol as well as traditional bitter kola, among others

Today, the news of men dying in strange circumstances after sex in their homes or hotels abound, and these deaths have been suspiciously associated with aphrodisiacs.

The prevalence in the use of aphrodisiacs has become a source of worry to even urologists.

Today stories abound about the high demand for these sex enhancers

A few months ago, NAFDAC seized cartons of aphrodisiac products and sex enhancement drugs worth ¦ 12 million in Sokoto.

According to NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Garba Adamu, the agency's patrol team made the seizures during routine patrol operations across markets in Sokoto and environs.

Adamu confirmed that the products were unregistered, highly unsafe due to dangerous ingredients used in the preparations, and an eyesore because of the blatant use of pornographic pictures on the packages.

Although urologists say registered ones, if prescribed by a qualified doctor, can be used by a patient, they also insist that normal people had no business using enhancers.

Despite this warning, Mr John Egbe, a journalist, says fulfilling his marital obligation is not negotiable and as a result, he makes use of sex enhancers to boost his libido.

For him, the end of a long work week is a time to rest and recharge but noted this was the beginning of a different challenge: balancing his physical exhaustion from work with fulfilling his role as a husband.

John works in the Apapa area of Lagos; his workdays stretch from Sunday to Friday, leaving him only two days to spend with his wife.

John, who stays away from his family by the time he arrives home on Friday evening, is physically and mentally drained.

"My wife is younger than me. She expects me to meet my marital and conjugal obligations when I get home. But because of work stress and lack of sleep, I can't always meet her expectations naturally."

John turned to herbal supplements such as Coco Samba and Jekonmo to bridge the gap.

"When I take these, I can last longer and satisfy her. It gives me peace of mind because she doesn't feel neglected or suspect me of infidelity," he explained.

The pressure to maintain sexual prowess is not unique to John as he admits that his colleagues, also grappling with similar challenges, introduced him to these supplements.

"We talk about these things because we are all experiencing the problem. The stress from work affects us in many ways."

Although John acknowledged the risks, he said: "The first few times I used it, I had severe headaches and migraines. So now I take it in moderation--a spoonful once a week when I'm going home. But I've become dependent on it. Without it, I feel like I can't meet my wife's needs."

He confessed that the financial cost of his dependency was also rising, saying "before, the bottle cost N250 to N300, now, it's N800 in some areas. The economy is affecting everything.

"In the past, when I could sleep better, exercise, and eat well, I didn't need anything extra. But now, with the workload and stress, I rely on these supplements."

John, who remains cautious about overuse, said: "I live a life of moderation. I know there can be consequences, but I'm doing what I can to keep my wife happy and maintain peace at home."

Unlike John, Dele Ologbo had a medical problem which experts call erectile dysfunction.

After his first child, he noticed he could no longer have a natural erection.

Subsequently, his friends introduced him to sex-enhancing drugs.

"I was suffering from erectile dysfunction. After one round of sex, I had to wait for another two or three days before I would have a strong erection. At a point, it becomes a challenge for me. To prevent the humiliation, I decided to stay off sex regularly," he said.

Dele's case is a clear contrast from 23-year-old, Isaac Ibe.

For Isaac, consuming sex enhancers is strictly to maintain sexual potency, saying he cannot be seen as a loser, especially when it comes to women he claimed had exploited him for a long time financially.

He added: "I take a great amount of sex enhancers to maintain my sexual prowess," he told Vanguard confidently.

But his mindset almost killed him in the process, as he ingested overdose of one of the sex enhancers - Colorado, and invited three young girls to the hotel.

Despite having rounds of sex with the three girls, his erection did not go down throughout the night.

Trouble ensued when the girls decided to run away as his strength became bearable to them. It took the intervention of others in the hotel to settle the quarrel.

While the girls insisted they were tired of being driven to death in the name of sex, Isaac said all he needed to be okay was to ejaculate.

Mr & Mrs Robert Eke's journey into the use of sex-enhancing drugs started with his wife complaining about him not satisfying her sexually.

"I lost my job and I had been at home for over one year. The few months I was home and idle, we had good sex. Then I got a job at Lekki and because of the distance, from Ikotun to Lekki, I'd go on Monday and return on Saturday morning. This brought a sharp reduction in our sexual activities, from everyday action to only on Sunday.

"The reduction was not the problem, but the intensity. I was always dog-tired and, therefore, lacked the strength for marathon sex. As a result, our sex became 'quickie'.

"When a woman complains too much, you won't want her to look elsewhere. When she told me about her friend who was having a good sex life, and that her husband used sex medications, we decided to get the drugs.

"We started using it every weekend. The usage lasted for a few months when we heard that my wife's friend husband took ill and it was traced to the long use of sex enhancers.

"We heard, at first, that he was suffering from chronic diabetes. Later, we heard things like renal impairment and some sight problems. The doctors said his situation degenerated because of the use of Viagra. We were frightened. We stopped," he explained.

The stories of John, Isaac and many others resonate with the situation today in the country as many Nigerian men go the extra mile to give their masculinity a boost to keep their passion alive through the use of aphrodisiacs which could be in the form of drinks, tablets or foods.

Sadly, access to these enhancers that should have been restricted to only those that have conditions, such as erectile dysfunction, are available to every Tom, Dick and Harry to explore.

A recent study published in the BMC Public Health journal, entitled: "Development and psychometric properties of an instrument to measure the perception of aphrodisiac use among undergraduates in a Southwestern Nigerian university" found that there was rising demand and use of aphrodisiacs among young people without any medical indications and that most users were between 15 and 30 years old, such as Garuba.

Garuba's first encounter with sex-enhancing drugs was in 2020 when on a visit to Bauchi, he developed a bond with a local chemist.

It was during one of their chats that the chemist introduced him to aphrodisiacs, known as Vega.

"He told me about his sexual exploits, of how he used sex pills regularly and how those pills work wonders. I told him I don't know what it looks like. He said I ought to experience it. He told me of three different brands, but particularly recommended Vega 100," Garuba explained.

The chemist also directed him to a pharmacy where he could get the drugs since he was out of stock at the time.

He explained further: "Then, he (chemist) said a sachet costs about N100 but advised me to go there with N 150. My girlfriend at the time was doing her national service.

"Whenever I went on a visit, I'd take one pill, and she never knew I was taking any enhancement drug. I usually swallow a tablet about 30 minutes before sex.

"Later, I also noticed I was feeling dehydrated. In fact, hyper-dehydrated. I was drinking a lot of water, and yet still feeling thirsty and dry. Initially, I thought it was the weather causing that but soon, I was certain something was wrong with my body system.

'Despite the drug's efficacy, I won't advise anybody to take it. I am now older and wiser and I know what to take if I want to enjoy sex without jeopardising my health."

According to the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Christianah Adeyeye, a Libido enhancer/aphrodisiac is a substance (ethical/botanicals) that increases sexual desire or is used to make sex more attainable and/or pleasurable.

They can also be defined as any food or drugs that arouse sexual instinct, induce venereal desire, and increase pleasure and performance.

While the rush for sex persists unabated, experts have warned that the use of aphrodisiacs among young people was on the rise, noting it was driven largely by unsubstantiated social narratives around sexual performance.

They are expressing concern about the dangers of this trend, especially as many young users may not even understand what aphrodisiacs are, nor need them in the first place.

Abuse increasing cases of priapism (sustained erection)

According to a Consultant Urologist, Dr Saliu Abdulmalid Niran, the increasing use of these substances has reached its peak, emphasising that many users do not understand what aphrodisiacs are or the potential dangers associated with them.

Niran expressed concern about the dangers of unregulated aphrodisiacs widely available on the streets. "These substances often contain undocumented impurities. Users risk immediate and long-term health complications, including priapism--a painful and prolonged erection that can cause permanent damage if not treated promptly," he explained.

He noted a significant rise in cases of priapism linked to aphrodisiac abuse.

"It's becoming common to see patients with priapism caused by these substances. In some cases, they lose their ability to achieve an erection permanently, even with advanced medical interventions."

Niran also warned of other severe health consequences, such as liver and kidney damage.

"Unlike prescribed medications, these street-sold substances do not come with documented ingredients or side effects. Users have no way of knowing what they are consuming, let alone the harm it can cause," he said.

He regretted: "Most young people using aphrodisiacs do not need them in the first place. They perform well sexually without enhancements, but stories they hear in social settings push them to overdrive. Many of these stories are exaggerated or completely unfounded, designed to make others feel inadequate or belittled."

Niran highlighted the influence of social discussions on the rising demand for performance-enhancing substances.

"People hear these stories and feel the need to match or surpass exaggerated claims of sexual prowess. This often leads to unnecessary and harmful experimentation. It would be far better for individuals to stay within their natural physiological limits and trust their spontaneous capabilities," he said.

While acknowledging that some individuals genuinely require medical treatment for erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation, Niran stressed that most users of aphrodisiacs do not fall into this category. "For someone without sexual dysfunction, there is no need for enhancement. These substances should not be used without medical advice, especially not because of hearsay," he added.

Erectile dysfunction

On appropriate treatment for erectile dysfunction, Niran said: "When a patient presents with erectile dysfunction, we take a thorough history, conduct an examination, and request relevant investigations. "This helps us identify any underlying conditions, such as diabetes, vascular issues, or hormonal imbalances. Treatment is then tailored to the individual's needs."

He explained that lifestyle modifications, such as weight loss, increased physical activity, or quitting smoking, were often effective for many patients, adding that "for others, medication or injectables may be necessary. In extreme cases, surgical interventions like penile implants may be considered."

Prescription

Niran emphasised the distinction between medically prescribed treatments and unregulated aphrodisiacs.

"Medically prescribed drugs have documented dosages, side effects, and management plans. This is entirely different from what people pick up on the streets, which often come with significant risks," he said.

While asking the public to seek professional help for sexual health concerns, Niran said: "There's no drug without side effects, but when prescribed by a trained expert and used correctly, the risks are minimal.

"Trust your natural abilities, and if you have genuine concerns, consult a medical professional, instead of resorting to unsafe substances."

Confirming his views, a study published early this year by Olawumi Cecilia Fatade, and colleagues noted that the main indication for the use of sex enhancers was erectile dysfunction, adding that enhanced libido and erection have prompted their indiscriminate and excessive use.

The study found that improper use of aphrodisiac drugs could bring potentially often preventable causes of health hazards that ranged from disease conditions to death.

Further investigations showed that for young adults, the dependency on aphrodisiacs for elongating sexual pleasures may have started with curiosity and experimentation.

However; it ultimately advances to addiction and other serious, risky behaviours such as substance use and engagement in multiple sexual relationships.

Today in Nigeria, the use of drugs for non-medical purposes by youth is not uncommon but the rate at which these leaders of tomorrow embrace these drugs for various reasons has been described as alarming.

Another study found that young people who persistently abuse aphrodisiacs and other substances were liable to experience an array of problems, including academic difficulties, health-related problems (including mental health and sexual and reproductive), poor peer relationships, and involvement with the juvenile justice system.

The study found that it can cause low blood pressure, headaches, unwanted erections, contaminations, disease infections, weakness, etc- and on a long-term basis, erectile dysfunction.

It also found that during sexual activity, there can be a penile fracture due to abnormally prolonged sexual activity, and could alter natural sexual desire due to excitatory disruptions caused by the aphrodisiac substances.

NAFDAC DG reacts

Responding to regulatory activities concerning aphrodisiacs in Nigeria, the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof Christianah Adeyeye, said users were pushing themselves to death.

Adeyeye said some of the substances were a shortcut to death.

Expressing concerns over the proliferation of illicit and unregistered libido-enhancing drugs in Nigeria, she warned that herbal medicines might be beneficial but not completely harmless either.

Outlining the agency's ongoing efforts to regulate the production, importation, and distribution of such substances, many of which pose significant public health risks, she identified the smuggling of these products through unmanned borders and unauthorised ports.

"Four border states--Niger, Chad, Benin Republic, and another to the west--remain vulnerable due to inadequate staffing. Many of these aphrodisiacs enter the country illegally and are sold without proper quality assurance," she said.

She said NAFDAC was strengthening its partnerships with Customs, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and other stakeholders to ensure coordinated efforts in tackling the issue.

Risks of unregulated aphrodisiacs

Acknowledging that sex enhancers, often marketed as herbal or natural products, were widely used by Nigerians to enhance sexual performance, the NAFDAC boss said many of the products were unregistered, contain undisclosed ingredients, and sold in unregulated markets.

"Some of these substances are a shortcut to death," Adeyeye warned.

She told Vanguard that these substances were laced with dangerous additives, including high concentrations of marijuana, tobacco, sildenafil, and even toxic chemicals.

"Misuse or abuse of such products can lead to severe health complications like kidney damage, high blood pressure, and even fatalities," she added.

Prof Adeyeye said despite efforts of NAFDAC to ensure public safety through the establishment of regulations and guidelines for the registration, production, labelling, and advertising of herbal medicines and related products, challenges persist, particularly with unregulated advertisements on social media platforms and the widespread hawking of the products in markets and car parks.

"NAFDAC continues to conduct nationwide raids, seizing and destroying illicit products. The agency also encourages the public to verify product authenticity through its online portal and to report any suspicious products. Consumers must prioritise buying medications from reputable sources," she stressed.

She urged health practitioners, community leaders, and the media to join the fight against the proliferation of unsafe products.