Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Two Security Operatives, Five Others in South-East

Gunmen have killed two security operatives in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

The attack occurred at about 11:20 a.m. on Monday.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Monday night.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said apart from the security operatives, five residents were also shot dead by the hoodlums during the attack.

The spokesperson did not specifically mention the security operatives who were shot dead by the attackers.

However, photographs attached to the statement indicated that those killed by the hoodlums were personnel of the Anambra State Vigilante Group.

How the attack occurred

Mr Ikenga said the attackers began shooting sporadically when they arrived at a venue where preparations were ongoing for a burial ceremony slated for 2 January.

"Also, while escaping the scene, the armed men shot at two security operatives at a security observation post close to the (Ihiala) Local Government Headquarters by the express road.

"The unfortunate attack resulted in the death of seven persons, among which were two unarmed passers-by," he said.

The police spokesperson said a joint security team rescued one of the victims, who was currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Manhunt

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has ordered an immediate manhunt of the assailants, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Obono commiserated with the families and friends of the victims as well as the people of the Ihiala Council Area over the loss of lives.

The police chief assured that the attack's perpetrators would be tracked down.

Increased attack

Like other states in Nigeria's South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest incident occurred barely three days after suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) killed two Nigerian soldiers in Osina, a community in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

On 24 December, gunmen abducted Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, while he was returning home for Christmas celebrations.

Mr Azuka, who represents Onitsha North Constituency I, was yet to be released as of this report.

Also, a retired archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi, Godwin Okpala, and his driver were declared missing earlier this month in the state.

Mr Okpala, a professor, and the driver have yet to be seen at the time of this report.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.