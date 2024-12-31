Nigeria: Breaking - Nasarawa Governor Suspends Board Over Teachers Employment Fraud

The suspension was prompted by public outcry over allegations of non-payment of salaries.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has suspended the chairman and board members of the Nasarawa State Teachers Service Commission over the unapproved employment of over 1,000 teachers by the commission.

The governor had previously directed that only duly recruited teachers should receive their full entitlements.

This was contained in a statement made by his assistant on social media, Godwin Rimi, on Monday in Lafia, the state capital.

The suspension was prompted by public outcry over allegations of non-payment of salaries.

According to Mr Rimi, during a meeting at the Government House, the management of the Teachers Service Commission admitted to having hired over 1,000 teachers without the proper approval of the governor.

The governor has also set up a committee to investigate the illegal recruitment.

The move aims to address the concerns of the affected teachers and ensure transparency in the recruitment process, the statement said.