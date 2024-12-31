Africa: Nigerian Side Enyimba Turn to Coach Eguma in Search of Revival

Nigerian football veteran Stanley Eguma has been appointed as the new head coach of Enyimba, replacing Yemi Olarenwaju following a string of poor performances.

Eguma takes over at a challenging time for the "People's Elephant," who have endured a torrid season.

Enyimba are winless in their last nine matches across all competitions and currently languish at the bottom of their TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup group with just one point from three games.

In the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), the team's form has also been below expectations, prompting the club's leadership, led by former Nigerian international Nwankwo Kanu, to make a decisive change.

Eguma, who served as an assistant coach during Enyimba's CAF Champions League triumph in 2004, expressed confidence in restoring the club's glory.

"I'm returning to familiar territory," Eguma said during his presentation. I am confident that we can steer this great club back to where it belongs."

Eguma's task begins immediately, with a league match against Bendel Insurance on Wedensday before their crucial CAF Confederation Cup tie against Mozambique's Black Bulls on January 5.

The 64-year-old boasts an impressive track record, having won multiple titles with Dolphins (now Rivers United) and being highly regarded for his tactical acumen.

His return to Enyimba has sparked optimism among fans eager to see the club regain its dominance.

Olarenwaju's tenure, which began after the departure of Finidi George, ended with a record of 10 wins, 12 draws, and seven losses, culminating in his dismissal after the team's prolonged slump.

With Eguma at the helm, Enyimba hope to turn the page and reclaim its status as a powerhouse in Nigerian and African football.