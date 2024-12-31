Africa: Former Super Eagles Striker Brown Ideye Returns to Nigeria to Play for Enyimba

Nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba FC have bolstered their squad with the signing of former Super Eagles forward Brown Ideye.

The 36-year-old, who played for several clubs in Europe, joins the Aba-based club on a short-term deal aimed at strengthening their campaign for the remainder of the season.

"We are delighted to officially announce the addition of former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye to our fold," the club stated on its official website on Monday.

"We are confident in the experience and professionalism he will bring to our remaining matches this season, especially under the guidance of our new coach."

Ideye returns to the NPFL after nearly two decades, having last featured for Ocean Boys in the 2006/07 season.

Since then, he has enjoyed an illustrious career with stints in top leagues across Europe, including the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and Ligue 1 with Montpellier.

Most recently, he played for Kuwaiti side Al-Yarmouk.

#EnyimbaFC🎯 We are delighted to officially announce the addition of former Super Eagles Striker, Brown Ideye to our fold...We are expectant of the experience & professionalism he will add to our game/quest in our remaining games, this season especially under the New Gaffer. pic.twitter.com/kaFqd4watl-- Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) December 30, 2024

Enyimba's sports director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, emphasized Ideye's potential impact on the team. "His experience will help address our goal-scoring challenges and inspire our younger players to improve their performance," Ekwueme remarked.

Currently sitting eighth in the NPFL standings, Enyimba faces a crucial period as they aim to revive their domestic and continental campaigns.

They are also competing in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, though Ideye's eligibility remains uncertain due to the registration window's closure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Having trained with Rivers United before joining Enyimba, Ideye's return to Nigerian football follows a trend of former Super Eagles stars like Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi returning to the domestic league after extended careers abroad.

The veteran forward's debut for Enyimba is eagerly anticipated as he begins training this week.