Uganda: All Ugandans Should Be Worried About Muhoozi's Tribal Remarks - Bobi Wine

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has expressed concern over recent controversial social media posts by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First Son and Chief of Defense Forces of the UPDF.

Speaking during his end-of-year national address at his home in Magere, Kyagulanyi warned of the divisive nature of Muhoozi's posts, which he said carried undertones of tribalism.

"Ugandans need to understand that we are going through a very dark period as long as we remain under the rule of people who think that all the other tribes and nationalities aren't human enough," he said.

The opposition leader condemned Muhoozi's behavior, describing his posts as "childish and foolish" and accusing the First Son of promoting tribalism.

"It shows that he and his family seem to believe that only their kinsmen are considered to be human beings," said Kyagulanyi.

Over the weekend, Muhoozi posted a series of remarks on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Rwakitura, his ancestral home, was the "holiest place on earth" and suggesting that Jesus Christ was born there.

He also made provocative comments, including insults directed at Bobi Wine, whom he referred to as a Neanderthal.

Muhoozi's comments were met with mixed reactions from the public, with some calling them provocative and others dismissing them as an attempt at humor.

Kyagulanyi emphasized the need to uphold the principles of equality enshrined in Uganda's constitution.

"We condemn this behavior by the First Son in the strongest terms because we believe that all Ugandans, as the constitution states, are equal, regardless of their tribe, religion, sex, or political party," he stated.

He also highlighted a UN report implicating the Ugandan regime in the looting of natural resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo, warning that ordinary Ugandans would bear the financial burden of reparations.

He condemned reports of youth abductions in neighboring Kenya, linking them to the Ugandan regime.

He criticised rampant corruption in Parliament, citing the March to Parliament protests against corruption, which resulted in the imprisonment and torture of protesting youth.

Kyagulanyi urged Ugandans to reflect on the challenges of the outgoing year and work toward a better future.

"We must draw lessons from the struggles we've faced and strive to build a more united and accountable nation," he said.