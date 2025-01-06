National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has condemned threats made by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and son of President Museveni.

Kyagulanyi described the threats as part of a broader regime strategy to intimidate and silence political opposition.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kyagulanyi directly addressed Muhoozi's remarks, which included a chilling threat to "behead" him.

"The threat by Museveni's son (who also heads Uganda's military) to behead me is not something I take lightly, given that many have been killed by him and his father, and considering their several attempts at my life," Kyagulanyi stated.

Despite the threats, Kyagulanyi maintained his defiance.

"I refuse to be intimidated by the cowardly regime. The world is watching," he added.

Mr Kainerugaba had earlier taken to X to call for Kyagulanyi's arrest and made several inflammatory statements.

Muhoozi labeled Kyagulanyi as a "rebel leader," a "lumpen," and an "illegal delinquent," noting that he is unfit to contest for Uganda's presidency.

Muhoozi's threats escalated further as he declared: "Kabobi, I am going to BEAT the CRAP OUT of you... Just utter my name or my family's name again, and I will break all those monkey teeth of yours."

Kyagulanyi, a musician-turned-politician, has become a leading figure in Uganda's opposition, resonating particularly with the youth.

He has been a vocal critic of Mr. Museveni's administration, accusing it of corruption, human rights abuses, and suppressing democratic freedoms.

NUP supporters have condemned Muhoozi's comments, calling them an attack on political freedom in Uganda.

Kyagulanyi himself has expressed concerns for his safety, citing past attempts on his life allegedly linked to the regime.

Many warn that such inflammatory rhetoric risks escalating political tensions in Uganda and further suppressing dissent.