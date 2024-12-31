Nigeria: Injustice's Nigeria's Major Problem - Akpabio

Mr Akpabio said the lack of injustice gave rise to the nation's security challenges.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has identified injustice as Nigeria's primary challenge.

Mr Akpabio stated on Sunday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, during a thanksgiving service in honour of a judge, Festus Ntong, on his elevation to the Court of Appeal.

Mr Ntong's elevation comes after a decade of service in the Akwa-Ibom State High Court.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Anietie Ekong, the senate president blamed the nation's security problem in different parts of the country on existing injustice, noting that no nation will attain peace if it is prevalent.

"The core of the problem of Nigeria is injustice. Where there is injustice, there can never be peace. May God continue to use our judicial officers as vessels for justice for this country and the global community," he said.

Mr Akpabio urged judicial officers in the country to use their offices to facilitate justice for the oppressed.

He described Mr Ntong as a courageous judge who has distinguished himself in the legal profession with justice.

He urged him to continue to uphold ethical standards.

"My Lord, you are a pride to Akwa Ibom State. You are a pride to the legal profession. And I urge you to continue to uphold this high ethical standard at the Court of Appeal, as Akwa Ibom is very proud of you," he said.

My prayer for Akwa-Ibom granted

Mr Akpabio said his prayer had been granted with Mr Ntong's elevation to the appellate court.

"After Justice Udo Udoma exited the Supreme Court as a governor, I was very worried because after his demise, no other person from Akwa Ibom State was at the apex court, yet we have brilliant brains in the legal profession.

"I prayed to God to grant me the one request that before the end of my tenure as governor, another Akwa Ibom son or daughter should be elevated to the apex court, and God granted me this request through the elevation of Justice Inyang Okoro to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

"Justice Ntong, you are not going to be the only one. There will be many others after you so that Akwa Ibom State will continue to give justice to Nigeria," he added.

In his speech, Mr Ntong said he appreciated the well-wishers who graced the event.

He said their support has motivated him to continue his selfless service to his people and the nation.