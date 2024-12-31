Nigeria: Unicef, Canadian Govt Provide Over 4,000 Bottles of Vitamin a to Improve MNCH in Bauchi

Bauchi — As part of their commitment to safeguard the lives of women and children and to ensure a healthy society, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Canadian government has provided over 4,300 bottles of vitamin A to the Bauchi State Government.

The Chief of Field Office of the UNICEF in Bauchi, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, who disclosed this at the launching of the second round of the 2024 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) in Bauchi, weekend, said the Canadian Government, in collaboration with UNICEF, had provided the state with over 4,300 bottles of Vitamin A which will translate to 1,405,400 doses.

The Chief of Field office pointed out that the vitamin A valued at N65 million, will go a long way in enhancing and improving the health of pregnant mothers.

According to her, UNICEF has extended direct cash assistance of N31.6 million to the state government, through the State Primary Healthcare Development Board, to support health interventions for children.

The Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) is a week-long initiative providing healthcare interventions to pregnant women, lactating mothers, infants, and children under the age of five.

On her part, the First Lady and wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, emphasised the vital role women play in improving family health and urged them to cultivate nutritious foods in their backyards to protect their children and families from malnutrition.

The First Lady reiterated the commitment of the present administration led by her husband towards improving the healthcare system in the state.

She called on parents to avail their children the opportunity to benefit from the myriad interventions being provided.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Health, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam, highlighted significant progress made by the state, as reflected in the latest data from the 2023/2024 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

He stated that the state's immunisation coverage for children aged U-5 had improved from 33% in the NnDHS (20I8) to 58% in the 2023/2024 data.

The Commissioner explained that Penta 3 vaccine coverage has increased substantially, with coverage for measles vaccines rising from 7% in the 2018 NDHS to 27% in the current survey.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He therefore commended Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for showing strong commitment to addressing health challenges, through prioritizing health as a central pillar of his administration towards improving of healthcare infrastructure and increased budgetary allocation to the sector.

The Commissioner however acknowledged the rise in maternal mortality rate, where he called for deliberate effort towards bringing down the disturbing figures.