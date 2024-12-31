Liberia: Boakai Meets Outgoing Ghanaian Leader Akufo-Addo - Discuss Sub-Regional Security and Bilateral Cooperation

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai on Sunday , December 29, met with outgoing Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The high-level meeting, according to an Executive Mansion statement, centered on critical issues concerning sub-regional security and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Liberia and Ghana.

During the discussions, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and economic growth within the West African subregion.

The deliberations emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing security challenges and enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and development programs.

President Boakai seized the opportunity to congratulate Outgoing President Akufo-Addo on his exceptional stewardship of Ghana and his continued support for Liberia over the years.

He also commended the Government and people of Ghana for their commitment to democratic governance, as evidenced by the successful conduct of their recent election.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his appreciation for President Boakai's visit and reiterated Ghana's unwavering support for Liberia's development journey.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of regional unity and pledged to strengthen the historic ties between their nations for the benefit of their citizens and the broader ECOWAS community.

This meeting underscores the shared vision of Liberia and Ghana in advancing mutual goals and fostering a secure and prosperous West A Boakai is slated to meet incoming Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama tomorrow, December 30 in Accra.