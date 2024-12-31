Nigeria: Akpabio Seeks Continued Support for Tinubu Amid Economic Crisis

--Says Ongoing Reforms Will Move Nigeria Forward

The Senate President and Chairman of the 10th National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has called on Nigerians, particularly the people of Akwa Ibom State, to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he works to address Nigeria's economic challenges.

Speaking at his 2024 Constituency Briefing and Empowerment Programme held at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District, described the country as being on "life support" when President Tinubu assumed office.

"Nigeria Was on Life Support"

Akpabio recounted a conversation with President Tinubu about the state of the economy inherited from the previous administration:

"Nigeria was on life support when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu took over. I once asked him, 'Are you excited about being president after seeing the economy left behind by Emefiele?' He replied, 'Small president, I must tell you, I didn't know it was this bad."'

The Senate President expressed optimism about ongoing economic reforms, noting that while they may be painful, they are necessary for sustainable growth.

"You did it in Lagos, and you will do it again for Nigeria. It's just a matter of time. We are praying for you, and God will grant you the wisdom to lead us to El Dorado."

Senator Akpabio flagged off the distribution of empowerment items, including:

1,000 bags of rice per local government in his senatorial district.

Deep freezers and generators for traders and fishing businesses.

Cargo tricycles for cassava and oil palm farmers.

Motorcycles for rural mobility.

Keke Napep (tricycles) for wealth creation.

He advised beneficiaries not to sell their empowerment tools but to use them to uplift their families economically.

"We have enough foodstuff to distribute; there should be no stampede. These items are being extended beyond Ikot Ekpene to other senatorial districts in the state."

Vehicles were distributed to Paramount Rulers to aid mobility and governance.

Students received N200,000 education grants each.

Esther Umoh, speaking on behalf of the students, expressed gratitude:

"Your support has not only enhanced our educational experience but also inspired us to strive for excellence. Thank you for your unwavering support."

Akpabio commended Governor Umo Eno for promoting peace and inclusivity in Akwa Ibom:

"Without peace, there cannot be development. The governor has embraced all Akwa Ibom people, regardless of political affiliations."

He also acknowledged the governor's Christmas gesture of distributing 1,000 bags of rice to the APC family in the state and announced an additional 1,500 bags of rice for the PDP State Chairman.

Akpabio praised Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, for fostering unity in the Senate:

"Everyone in the Senate has an equal voice, regardless of party affiliation. Opposition is good, but it should be constructive."

Senator Abba Moro described Akpabio as a leader committed to empowering his people:

"It takes wisdom to know what to give people for lasting benefits rather than instant gratification."

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, called the empowerment programme "mega, marvelous, and magnificent."

The event was attended by key political and community leaders, including:

Obongemem Ekperikpo Ekpo (Minister of Petroleum Resources, Gas)

Senator Ita Enang (APC Chieftain)

Senator Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South)

Paramount Rulers of Ikot Ekpene and Essien Udim

In closing, Akpabio emphasized the importance of collective effort in building a better Nigeria and assured constituents of continued representation and development-focused initiatives.