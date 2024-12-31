Nigeria: Jimmy Carter - Biden, Tinubu, Other World Leaders Mourn, Praise Legacy

President Joe Biden of the United States, Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, and other world leaders yesterday paid glowing tribute to Jimmy Carter, the longest living US president, who died at age 100 Sunday.

Carter served under the Democratic Party as the US president from 1977 to 1981, a period marked by economic and diplomatic crises.

Throughout his time as the president, he struggled to deal with acute economic problems and several foreign policy challenges, including the Iran hostage crisis, which ended with the death of eight Americans.

After leaving the White House with low approval ratings, his reputation was restored through humanitarian work which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize.

The world lost an extraordinary leader - Joe Biden

Paying tribune to the former president, Biden said: "America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian,"

He added later in a televised address that Carter "lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds."

"We'd all do well to try and be a little more like Jimmy Carter."

President-elect Donald Trump said Americans owe Carter "a debt of gratitude."

"The challenges Jimmy faced as president came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans," he said on social media.

Among former US presidents, Bill Clinton said his predecessor had "worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."

George W. Bush said Carter "dignified the office and his efforts to leave behind a better world didn't end with the presidency."

Barack Obama hailed Carter for teaching "all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice and service."

He was a beacon of service to humanity - President Tinubu

Joining other world leaders in the tribute, President Bola Tinubu described Carter as a beacon of service to humanity, saying he demonstrated to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond the highest office. .

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said: "As a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and global statesman, President Carter devoted his post-presidential life to the causes of peace, democracy, and the eradication of tropical diseases. His unwavering commitment to these noble pursuits has left an indelible mark on the world.

"President Carter showed us all how to remain relevant and impactful after leaving the esteemed position of President of the United States," remarked President Tinubu.

"He tackled the challenges the developing world faced, from combating diseases to mediating conflicts and promoting democratic values. He exemplified grace, dignity, and a profound respect for humanity."

President Tinubu fondly recalled President Carter as a trustworthy and compassionate friend to Nigeria.

He lauded Carter's significant contributions through The Carter Center, particularly his efforts in eradicating guinea worm disease and river blindness in Nigeria, which have significantly improved the lives of many Nigerians.

'Lover of democracy'

The 39th US president "was early to recognize that protecting our shared planet and promoting global public health were vital to national security interests," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Similarly, Pope Francis "was saddened to learn" of Carter's death, recalling his "firm commitment, motivated by deep Christian faith, to the cause of reconciliation and peace between peoples, the defence of human rights and the welfare of the poor and those in need", said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state.

At the United Nations, Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said Carter would be remembered "for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace, and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity."

World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted Carter's post-presidency work with his foundation "saved countless lives and helped bring many neglected tropical diseases close to elimination."

Egyptian leader, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, praised Carter as "a symbol of humanitarian efforts" for his role in brokering the historic 1978 Camp David Accords, which established peace between Egypt and its most serious adversary at the time, Israel.

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, said the treaty Carter clinched "remains an anchor of stability throughout the Middle East and North Africa many decades later."

"His legacy will be defined by his deep commitment to forging peace between nations," Herzog said.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, called for Carter's "noble legacy" to live on.

"His work advanced peace, health and democracy worldwide," she said. "He will be remembered for his moral leadership."

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said with the death of Carter, "The United States lost a fighter for democracy. The world lost a great mediator for peace in the Middle East and for human rights."

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said Carter "was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me."

Mexico's ministry of foreign affairs called Carter's death a "regrettable loss."

Britain's head of state, King Charles III, said Carter's "dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many," while Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tribute to the US leader's "lifelong dedication to peace."

In Panama, where Carter reached an agreement to hand over the Panama Canal, then under US control, President Jose Mulino, praised the Democrat for helping his country achieve "full sovereignty."

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hailed Carter as "a lover of democracy and defender of peace," noting his pressuring of Brazil's dictatorship to release political prisoners.

"He will be remembered forever as a name that defends the idea that peace is the most important condition for development," Lula said.

'Look to the stars'

Though many focused on his time in office, from 1977-1981, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighted Carter's "unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked aggression."

French President, Emmanuel Macron, said Carter had "been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace."

In China, where Carter's administration normalized diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1978, leader Xi Jinping said he was "deeply saddened".

Carter "had long made significant contributions to advancing the development of China-US ties and fostering friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries", state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying.

Carter's legacy lies even beyond Earth, as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson pointed out Sunday.

The space agency's Voyager 1 probe, launched in 1977 and still flying through the stars, carries a recorded message from Carter "that captures his core goodness and grace."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Carter says in the recording: "This is a present from a small distant world, a token of our sounds, our science, our images, our music, our thoughts and our feelings.

"We are attempting to survive our time so we may live into yours. We hope someday, having solved the problems we face, to join a community of galactic civilizations."

Nelson, in a statement, added that "President Carter understood an important truth: that we find common ground when we look to the stars."

He dedicated himself to public service - Olusegun Obasanjo

In his reaction, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described him as a humble leader who dedicated himself to public service long after leaving office.

Speaking on the Arise TV morning show yesterday, he enjoined other world leaders to emulate Carter, saying that authentic leadership extends beyond the corridors of power and is more about possessing a strong sense of responsibility to use experiences and connections gained in office to advance humanity.

Obasanjo said the world is grappling with a severe "leadership deficit," particularly in politics and across various sectors.

"Whether you spend two or ten years in office, you acquire certain experiences and build relationships that can be tapped into for the world's good.

"He stayed active until he no longer had the strength, proving that leadership is a lifelong service to humanity," he noted.

Carter's life and times

Despite the seeming failure that marked his presidency, the former peanut farmer made a success of a notable foreign policy in the Middle East when he helped broker an accord between Egypt and Israel, signed at Camp David in the US in 1978.