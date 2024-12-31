Nigeria: Return Home, We Will Protect You, IPOB Tells Igbo in Diaspora

Umuahia — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has assured Igbo people living in the diaspora of their safety and protection if they return home for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB pledged that operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) would ensure a peaceful and secure atmosphere throughout the festive season.

The statement read: "Alaigbo is a very peaceful region. IPOB encourages our people to return home and enjoy a peaceful festive season.

"ESN operatives will provide a peaceful atmosphere during the festive period. Our people should come home and contribute their best to ensuring that Alaigbo remains peaceful."

IPOB emphasized the importance of peace and security in the Southeast, describing it as a strategic economic hub in Africa.

"We need peace to thrive as an economic powerhouse. Every Igbo man and woman must work towards peace and security in Alaigbo. While other regions appear to enjoy relative peace and security, our region is often subjected to occupation and subjugation by Nigerian security forces."

The group accused the Nigerian government of exacerbating insecurity in the region through the overwhelming presence of military and police checkpoints, which they claim frustrate motorists and travelers.

"The uncountable numbers of Police and military extortion checkpoints are frustrating motorists and all travelers. IPOB calls for the dismantling of all indiscriminate military, police, and other checkpoints in the Southeast."

IPOB urged Igbos in the diaspora to return their investments home to spur economic development and create employment opportunities for youths in the region.

"We are committed to ensuring that investments brought home are secure and well-protected."

Despite IPOB's assurances, some members in the diaspora, identified as Mr. Chidiebere Irolewe, Kalu Oji Agu, Ndubuisi Uba, and Igwe Obasi, have expressed fears about returning home due to the risk of arrest by Nigerian security forces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sources revealed that these individuals were deeply involved in IPOB activities in Nigeria and had faced multiple arrests and torture before fleeing to Europe. They are reportedly on the watchlist of Nigerian security agencies and risk detention if they return to Nigeria.

The situation highlights the ongoing security challenges in the Southeast and the complex relationship between IPOB, Nigerian authorities, and the diaspora community.