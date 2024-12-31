Nigeria: N180m Not Missing From My Account, It Was All a Plan - Verydarkman

31 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular social critic, Martins Otse, also known as Verydarkman has revealed that not a single dime from his NGO funds is missing.

In a video shared on Tuesday, the outspoken social critic expressed disappointment with Nigerians for accepting the story without proper investigation and for resorting to insults directed at him and his mother.

He said, "No money is missing, my money is secured. The way people are so excited about bad is really sad. I told my website guy, shut the website, let us use this people catch cruise. Nobody bothered to ask for evidence. They just went with what is being said. I am so happy I did this.

Recall on Friday, Verydarkman took to Instagram to raise an alarm about the hacking of his organisation's account, claiming N180 million was missing.

