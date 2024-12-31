Ghana: 80 Individuals, 8 Institutions Receive National Honours

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana is implementing major governance, education, and industry reforms as part of the country's development agenda.

Speaking at the 2024 National Honours Awards ceremony in Accra on Monday, the president said the reforms reflect the collective spirit of Ghanaians working together to build a stronger nation.

"Ghana is pushing forward with bold reforms in governance, education and industry, efforts made possible by the collective spirit of our people," he said.

The president presented categories of national awards, including the Order of the Star of Ghana, the Order of the Volta, the Medal for Gallantry and Presidential Certificates of Distinguished Service to distinguished citizens and institutions.

Among the notable recipients was Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who received the Order of the Star of Ghana for spearheading the country's digital transformation initiatives.

"Let me single out our excellent Vice President, whose leadership and tireless work in transforming our digital landscape have helped modernise our economy and deepened our resilience," the president stated.

Ambassador Mercy Yvonne Debra Karikari, the first female Cabinet Secretary and the Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Minister and long-serving Member of Parliament, were awarded the Order of the Volta for their contributions to public service.

The ceremony, established by Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah, in 1960, also posthumously honoured pan-African leader Marcus Garvey with the Order of the Star of Ghana.

"Marcus Garvey's Pan-African ideals continue to resonate deeply, urging us to unite as global Africans and take charge of our destiny," he said.

The Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, and the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences received the Presidential Plaque of Distinguished Service for their institutional excellence.

"To the institutions receiving the Presidential Plaque of Distinguished Service, your work reflects the very best of our collective spirit. You remind us that greatness is achieved through teamwork and dedication," he mentioned.

Looking toward the future, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the development path which Ghana has taken.

"The future of Ghana is bright because of individuals like you. Together, we can build a nation that stands as a beacon of hope for Africa and indeed for the world," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the ceremony, eight organisations received Presidential Honours for Distinguished Service, while 26 individuals were awarded the Grand Medal.

The Order of the Volta was presented to 46 recipients across different categories - 28 Member Awardees, 15 Officer Awardees, and three Companion Awardees.

Seven distinguished Ghanaians received the prestigious Order of the Star of Ghana Member awards.