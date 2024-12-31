Ghana: ICU Task Workers to Increase Productivity

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, (ICU) Ghana has called on workers to step up their efforts at productivity within your respective workplaces, to help Government towards the resuscitation and growth of the country 's ailing economy.

"As preparations are underway to usher a new political administration into office January 7, 2025, we urge you as workers who are the nation-builders, to rededicate and redirect your efforts towards speedy economic recovery and development of the country especially in the areas of employment, health, education, social benefits and infrastructure by Government of the day," the General Secretary of the ICU , Morgan Ayawine urged Ghanaian workers in his annual Christmas message.

All too soon, he said the year 2024 had gone almost its full cycle and was about to terminate its course soon.

Adding, lessons learnt, and experiences gained, should guide us as workers, to launch into the incoming year with greater commitment and to leverage on the wind of change blowing in the country ," he said in the message made available to the Ghanaian Times in Accra , Monday.

"Fellow workers, on this memorable occasion of Christmas 2024, I convey to you all, warm greetings of the season from the National Leadership, Management and Staff of our great Union, ICU-Ghana.

To our social partners (Employers), we wish to reassure you as a Union, of our continued and unstinting collaboration for increased productivity and profitability of your businesses, while at the same time, anticipate your reciprocity in offering optimum conditions of service for workers within your work organisations."

The ICU General Secretary paid tribute to the gallant workers of Ghana, and encouraged them to continue holding high the flag of Ghana and work harder in their efforts at full recovery and sustainability of your employers institutions and organisations inspite of the economic difficulties the county was currently passing through.