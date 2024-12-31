Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Former US President Jimmy Carter

30 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of the United States of America on the demise of former President Jimmy Carter. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement, said Carter, the 39th President of the United States, was a beacon of service to humanity, "demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond the highest office."Tinubu said as a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and global statesman, President Carter devoted his post-presidential life to the cause of peace, democracy, and the eradication of tropical diseases."His unwavering commitment to these noble pursuits has left an indelible mark on the world.

"President Carter showed us all how to remain relevant and impactful after leaving the esteemed position of President of the United States," President Tinubu said.The President also said the American leader while alive tackled the challenges the developing world faced, "from combating diseases to mediating conflicts and promoting democratic values. He exemplified grace, dignity, and a profound respect for humanity."President Tinubu fondly described President Carter as a trustworthy and compassionate friend to Nigeria. He lauded Carter's significant contributions through The Carter Centre, particularly his efforts in eradicating Guinea worm disease and river blindness in Nigeria, which have significantly improved the lives of many Nigerians.

"Reflecting on Nigeria-U.S. relations, President Tinubu nostalgically remembers President Carter's historic visit to Nigeria in March 1978 and his three-day stay at the State House in Marina, Lagos State. Under Carter's leadership, this visit marked a pivotal moment in U.S. foreign policy. It laid the groundwork for a pragmatic relationship between the United States and Africa, with Nigeria at its heart."President Tinubu expresses hope that President Carter's legacy of decency, character, and humanity, both in and out of office, will continue to inspire Americans and leaders worldwide to embrace the true essence of leadership," the statement added.

