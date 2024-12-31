Nigeria Extends Olive Branch to Niger, Calls for Discussion On Issues of Mutual Interest

Abuja — Nigeria has expressed its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbour, Niger, inviting the Nigerien government to a discussion on issues of mutual interest.

The Nigerian government's statement followed a recent allegation by the Abdourahman Tchiani-led administration that it was involved in the terrorist attack by a group, Lakurawa, on Niger.

There has been tension in the relations of the two neighbouring countries stemming from the military coup in Niger in 2023, which also severed ties with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional bloc.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, serving as ECOWAS chair, with some other presidents of West Africa countries had initially considered a regional military intervention to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

This led to two other countries, Mali and Burkina Faso, denouncing alongside Niger membership of ECOWAS and forming the Alliance of Sahel States.

In August, this year, there seems to be a reinvigoration in the relations of the two countries when Abuja and Niamey resumed security cooperation.

But this seems to have been lost with the new twist as Niger accused Nigeria of destabilization of her country, with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Niger summoning the Nigerian charge d'affaires a few days ago.

The cordial relationship could be reestablished should the Nigerien government accept the olive branch extended by the Nigerian government through its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

A statement by Tuggar on Tuesday addressing Niger's concerns, read: "The Federal Republic of Nigeria reaffirms its unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and regional harmony in West Africa and is concerned about recent statements from President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland of Niger, Abdourahman Tchiani.

"Nigeria remains steadfast in its desire for dialogue which are the cornerstones of sustainable solutions. Therefore we will not embark on any actions to undermine sovereignty and security of Niger.

"As brothers and neighbours, Nigeria and Niger share deep historical and cultural ties, underscored by trade and economic interdependence. These enduring connections are reminders of our intrinsically linked destinies. Therefore, unfounded allegations causes needless tensions that could cause disaffection and threaten the collective progress of our region.

"To this end: We reaffirm our respect for Niger's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in alignment with ECOWAS principles.

"We welcome and encourage open, constructive dialogue between our governments and invite Niger's leadership to join us in candid discussions to address mutual concerns.

"We are prepared to explore confidence-building measures, such as a collective support, to alleviate the humanitarian impact on our border communities.

"We call upon regional and international partners to support efforts aimed at fostering reconciliation and stability, rather than deepening divisions.

"Nigeria remains guided by the principles of diplomacy, mutual respect, and the pursuit of peace. We are confident that through constructive engagement, we can work together towards a more prosperous and stable future for our people."