Nigeria: Kaduna Begins Refund to 2023 Hajj Pilgrims

31 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba,

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has commenced the payment of N61,080 to each of the 6,239 pilgrims who performed Hajj through the state in 2023.

These refunds were received by the agency from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

NAHCON has specifically stated that the refunds are due to an interruption in the electricity supply during the pilgrims' stay at Muna, which affected the cooling systems and consequently caused inconvenience to the pilgrims.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the agency, Yunusa Mohammed Abdullahi, explained that each pilgrim would receive the sum of N61,080, noting that these funds will be disbursed directly into the accounts of the affected pilgrims.

"We will do everything possible to ensure only verified pilgrims with bank account details receive the refunds," said the Executive Chairman of the Agency, Malam Salihu S. Abubakar, at a meeting with the Local Government Pilgrims Registration Officers on Tuesday.

The statement called on the affected pilgrims who have not yet submitted their details to approach their Local Government registration officers for documentation and verification.

The details required for verification include passports and bank account details.

He said all payments will be transferred directly to the pilgrims' bank accounts to eliminate any discrepancies.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Malam Salihu S. Abubakar, has urged the Registration Officers to ensure strict compliance with the requirements for transparency and accountability.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.