Nigeria: I Have Resumed As PDP National Secretary - Udeh-Okoye

The new national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, said he has resumed at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

He declared that he is acting in compliance with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed him as the replacement for Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party's National Secretary.

Udeh-Okoye, a former PDP national youth leader, reported at PDP's Wadata Plaza National Secretariat yesterday, noting that the judgment of the court has been acknowledged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP had last Tuesday officially received and acknowledged the judgement of the Appeal Court.

PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Friday confirmed that the Party had received the judgment and would comply with the Order of the Court.

Anyanwu, who had filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court, has reportedly yet to secure an order to stay the execution of the Judgment of the appellate court.

However, interacting with newsmen at the party's secretariat yesterday, Udeh-Okoye said he was at the PDP's national secretariat in his capacity as the national secretary of the party in line with the order of court, which has been acknowledged by the party and INEC.

According to him, "The main reason why I am here is to resume office. I am resuming today, the 30th of December in obedience to the Appeal Court in Enugu that sacked the former National secretary and made me the national secretary of PDP.

"I came today to resume office and to also supervise the whole environment and make sure that things are in order. Yes, the staff have gone for x-mas holiday to resume on 13th of January, where this place will be filled with our workers.

"I also appreciate the governors forum that are giving me support. The former minister forum, the BoT, the members of the party, the leaders of the party from my zone, who nominated me and stood by me. Even though there are many challenges before, but the court has fixed it and made a pronouncement on December 20."