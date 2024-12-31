Nigeria: Wanted Terrorist Commander, Bello Turji, 'A Dead Man Walking' - DHQ

31 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The military high command has said that wanted and notorious terrorist commander, Bello Turji, who recently threatened to attack some communities in Zamfara State unless his brother and others arrested by troops are released, is a dead man walking.

This is just as the military disclosed that those disputing the military's precision bombing of the Lakurawa terrorists enclaves, killing their members and collaborators, are engaging in terrorist propaganda.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, who made this known, said, "From January till date, 31st December 2024, over 1,000 terrorist leaders and commanders as well as their replacements have been eliminated in our operations. We assure you that a similar fate awaits others, including Bello Turji.

"Indeed, Bello Turji is merely a dead man walking. It will be insulting to try to join issues and words with a terrorist. Before him, there were other terrorists who boasted that they would deal with security forces. Today they are all taken out. We will do the same with other terrorist leaders like him.

"I am confirming to you that we have buried many of them in the battlefield because that is their date. So the remaining ones, including Bello Turji, are dead men walking".

For those disputing the Christmas Day bombing of the Lakurawas terrorist group's enclaves and killing of their collaborators, "This is what I will say. The first casualty of war is the truth. It is always the first casualty. So it shouldn't be surprising when terrorists or their collaborators are saying things contrary to what really happened, to what we say.

"It will be insulting to the military to try to work against theirs. Please don't give in to terrorist propaganda. They will not, and they are not happy that we have bombed them, destroying their ammunition and logistics dumps. Please don't give in to terrorist propaganda. This is a Nigerian war for Nigerians.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.