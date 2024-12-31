Nigeria: Wanted Terrorist Commander, Bello Turji, 'A Dead Man Walking' - DHQ

The military high command has said that wanted and notorious terrorist commander, Bello Turji, who recently threatened to attack some communities in Zamfara State unless his brother and others arrested by troops are released, is a dead man walking.

This is just as the military disclosed that those disputing the military's precision bombing of the Lakurawa terrorists enclaves, killing their members and collaborators, are engaging in terrorist propaganda.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, who made this known, said, "From January till date, 31st December 2024, over 1,000 terrorist leaders and commanders as well as their replacements have been eliminated in our operations. We assure you that a similar fate awaits others, including Bello Turji.

"Indeed, Bello Turji is merely a dead man walking. It will be insulting to try to join issues and words with a terrorist. Before him, there were other terrorists who boasted that they would deal with security forces. Today they are all taken out. We will do the same with other terrorist leaders like him.

"I am confirming to you that we have buried many of them in the battlefield because that is their date. So the remaining ones, including Bello Turji, are dead men walking".

For those disputing the Christmas Day bombing of the Lakurawas terrorist group's enclaves and killing of their collaborators, "This is what I will say. The first casualty of war is the truth. It is always the first casualty. So it shouldn't be surprising when terrorists or their collaborators are saying things contrary to what really happened, to what we say.

"It will be insulting to the military to try to work against theirs. Please don't give in to terrorist propaganda. They will not, and they are not happy that we have bombed them, destroying their ammunition and logistics dumps. Please don't give in to terrorist propaganda. This is a Nigerian war for Nigerians.