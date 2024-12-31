Nigeria: Balarabe Lawal Is Environmental Impact Person of the Year 2024

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, under President Bola Tinubu's administration, has redefined environmental governance in Nigeria. For this reason and many more, he is the choice of the management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers as the Environmental Impact Person Of The Year 2024.

His tenure embodies visionary policymaking, practical implementation, and collaborative efforts that have transcended traditional boundaries of environmental stewardship. His multifaceted contributions span ecological sustainability, national security, and socioeconomic development, making him a beacon of transformative leadership.

Lawal's most notable achievements lie in his innovative approach to combating climate change and revitalising Nigeria's environment. His leadership has seen the implementation of groundbreaking initiatives that address both longstanding and emerging environmental challenges.

The Ogoni Cleanup, a long-stalled project, gained unprecedented momentum under Lawal's stewardship. Lawal earned widespread community support by engaging local stakeholders and launching tangible projects such as potable water schemes and the Centre for Excellence for Environmental Remediation in Wiiyaakara. This initiative is a testament to his commitment to restoring degraded environments and improving the lives of those most affected.

Recognising the urgency of combating deforestation, Lawal led the distribution of 45 million tree seedlings nationwide. This monumental effort mitigates deforestation and promotes reforestation and ecosystem balance.

The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project has restored 350,000 hectares of degraded land. This initiative underscores Lawal's dedication to fostering resilience in communities affected by desertification and climate change.

Lawal championed the National Clean Cooking Policy, a programme to reduce deforestation and the health hazards associated with traditional cooking methods. He has improved household air quality by advocating eco-friendly cooking solutions and reducing pressure on forest resources.

Lawal's innovative approach ties environmental conservation to national security, tackling issues threatening Nigeria's stability and prosperity.

In collaboration with the National Security Adviser, Lawal spearheaded the training and expansion of Forest Guards. This initiative bolsters the capacity to combat illegal activities such as banditry, poaching, and logging in national parks and forests.

Lawal's advocacy for addressing illegal wildlife trafficking has heightened awareness of the critical connection between biodiversity and national security. His efforts have protected Nigeria's natural heritage and contributed to regional stability.

Recognising Lake Chad's ecological and socioeconomic importance, Lawal led international efforts to restore the lake's ecosystem. Collaborating with global partners from the EU, UAE, and Canada, he has explored innovative strategies such as water diversion and sustainable water management. These efforts aim to stabilise the region and revitalise local economies dependent on the lake.

Lawal has positioned Nigeria as a key player in international climate diplomacy, driving ambitious commitments and fostering global partnerships. Representing Nigeria at COP28, Lawal highlighted transformative initiatives to reduce methane and CO₂ emissions, promote climate-smart agriculture, and expand renewable energy adoption. His compelling advocacy ensured that Nigeria's voice resonated on the global stage.

Lawal and 25 other distinguished individuals and organisations who have made exceptional contributions to governance, business, social impact, and public service in Nigeria were nominated by the LEADERSHIP Newspapers' board of editors after extensive deliberations at a meeting held in November 2024 at the company's headquarters in Abuja. Lawal and other nominees will celebrate their outstanding leadership, vision, and commitment to national development at the LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards ceremony next year.

Alhaji Aliko Mohammad Dangote, Nigeria's foremost industrialist and philanthropist, won the Person Of The Year Award for immensely contributing to the nation's economy. His philanthropic efforts make him a deserving recipient of this highest honour.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, won the 2024 Quinquennial Award For Governance and Infrastructure, a rare recognition by the LEADERSHIP Group Limited.

Also, for 2024, six state governors were jointly nominated for the Governor of the Year award. They are Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom, Mallam Umar A. Namadi of Jigawa State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke of Osun State.

The governors were recognised for driving sustainable growth, infrastructural development, and policy innovations in their respective states.

Adams Oshiomhole (CON), former Governor of Edo State, won the Politician of the Year award for his political influence in the state, where he frontally led the campaign that led to the emergence of Governor Monday Okpehbolo as the Governor and his advocacy for democratic growth in Nigeria.

Benedict Peters, founder and CEO of AITEO, won the Business Person of the Year award for massively investing in Africa's mining and hydrocarbons sector. In contrast, Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji, GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, clinched the Banker of the Year award for her role in transforming the banking industry.

Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR), Comptroller-General of Customs, emerged as the Public Service Person of the Year for his exceptional leadership in improving the efficiency of Nigeria's Customs Service (NCS).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Bamanga Usman Jada, clinched the award of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year 2024 (Public Sector) by the management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers while the CEO and Chairman of Nord Automobiles, Oluwatobi Ajayi, has been selected as the CEO of the Year 2024 (Private Sector).

AVSATEL Communications Limited won the Company of the Year award in other award categories, while ARCO Engineering Limited is the Oil & Gas Local Content Champion of the Year.

OPAY won the Fintech Company of the Year award for promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria. At the same time, Alternative Bank clinched the Most Innovative Bank of the Year award for its pioneering work in digital banking.

The Outstanding Young Person of the Year 2024 award will go to the ENACTUS team from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi. They are recognised for championing innovation and sustainability. Terra Cube will receive the Product of the Year award for its innovative solutions in sustainable living.