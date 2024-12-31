Gambia: Gach to Sell a 30-Ton Truck and Basalt At Competitive Prices

The GACH Global Group in collaboration with Cape Verde's G5X, is offering a 30-ton truck for D89,000, along with basalt priced at D2,966 per ton.

Interested customers are encouraged to visit Denton Bridge near the old GGC and Salaji Forest, or to contact +220 533 2009/2204574048. For inquiries via email, please reach out to Sales@gachglobal.org.

The 20 0000 tons of basalt is in three sizes of stone, 03, 3/8, and 8/1,6, and has been tested both in Cape Verde and Gambia and proven to be the best.

High quality!

Dr. Abubakary Jawara, CEO of GACH Global Group, expressed gratitude for the support received from the Gambian government and President Adama Barrow, which he said, has facilitated investment in the country. He assured a consistent supply of basalt to benefit local citizens. He said assured the creation of more job opportunities.

Matar Ceesay, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, welcomed the strengthened ties and emphasised the government's role as a major customer of basalt. He believes that increased competition will improve accessibility and pricing for building materials, further promoting trade and economic growth between the two nations. PS Ceesay congratulated GACH and G5X on this significant milestone and reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting local companies in international trade.

Gilberto Baros, an Executive Board Member of G5X--a consortium of five companies focused on creating a multiplier effect through synergy and collaboration with partners and governments--stated that the day marks a significant milestone in the relationship between The Gambia and Cape Verde, celebrating a sustainable trade partnership for the first time.

Mr. Baros revealed that bringing basalt to The Gambia took two years of hard work and commitment. He expressed gratitude to GACH Group (their partner) for believing in that venture and assisting with the transportation of basalt from Cape Verde to The Gambia. Despite facing numerous challenges and skepticism from others, they have demonstrated that the trade can be successful.

"It is important to note that our trade must be reciprocal. After unloading the basalt, we will load Gambian cement for shipment to Cape Verde, and we plan to transport Gambian sand, as well as, eventually, other products like fruits and vegetables.

We believe this partnership will foster economic growth and create jobs, improving livelihoods for those involved in agriculture. We anticipate regular shipments every 9 to 10 days moving forward." Mr. Baros said.

