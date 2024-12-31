Senegal: Good Morning, Mr President - Govt and Media As Partners in Development, Gambia-Senegal Relations

Mr President, media as the fourth estate is key and integral in any viable democracy. Thus, government should see media as partners in development and not enemy in their quest to hold government officials accountable.

The recent media dinner is a good move as it creates an avenue for you to interact with media owners and journalists and learn some of their challenges in the industry.

Being the first-ever presidential media dinner speaks volumes of your move to open a new chapter between government and the media, after 22 years of repressive regime by former president Yahya Jammeh, which saw journalists being tortured, killed and forced into exile. Thus, this media dinner should continue as it will greatly broaden media-government relations.

Mr President, the media fraternity thanks and commends you very much for hosting the first-ever presidential media dinner.

This is important as it creates a platform to mingle with the media and talk about issues of national interest, especially in strengthening government-media relations.

Also, the entire media fraternity welcomes your move and resolve to act on demands put forward by veteran Gambian journalist Pap Saine, among others, which include support to the media by providing subvention, timely payment of adverts, abolition of the draconian media laws, improved access to information.

It is important that government and the media work as partners in the collective interest of the nation. This will also create more dialogues and peaceful avenues between the media and government, as both complement each other's efforts.

As journalists, we are cognisant of the fact that the critical nature of certain information, for security reasons and on ethical grounds, needs careful consideration, but other issues relating to the welfare of Gambians and which may be good for public consumption, should be readily made available to journalists whenever the need arises. In fact, this is even in line with access to information.

Gambia-Senegal relations

Mr President, the relations between The Gambia and Senegal dates back to time immemorial. The two countries are bound not only by geographical proximity but also deep historical, religious and cultural connection. They also share many things in common.

Thus, the people of these two countries stand a better chance to be a model and a shining example in the world, from whom others would draw inspiration.

Importantly, strengthening people-to-people ties and economies between the two countries will be of immense advantage to exploit the vast natural resources in both countries.

The unexploited resources and opportunities available in the two countries could serve as a magnet attracting trade, direct investment and private sector led-growth.

However, these lofty dreams would be far-fetched if Senegambians allow trade barriers and other cross-border limitations to persist. To this end, there is a need for the two countries to advocate and promote free movement of people and goods, especially between businesses and members of the private sector of both countries.

Mr President, what is of importance at the moment is for decision makers and economic players of the two countries to work towards harnessing these opportunities to spur economic growth.

Already, the political will has been amply demonstrated by our leaders, it is just a matter of consolidating the gains made to turn our challenges into opportunities. Let's remember that conducive environment is the bedrock of any sustainable development.

Also, there is need for the two countries to work towards introducing domestic flights and facilitate road transport sector to pave easy access to markets as seen in other parts of world.

Mr President, security is sine qua non in any viable development. In the recent past, we have seen surge in criminal activities such as drug trafficking, illegal logging among others, especially along the common borders of the two countries.

Organising regular meetings between the two governments either in Banjul or Dakar to review relations, mapping out challenges and working towards strengthening the existing ties would also help a great deal.

Sport is another area that needs to be promoted between our two nations as well as sharing national and other important news through the state media.

Good day!

