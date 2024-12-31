Gambia: GRA's Darboe Hailed As Pivotal Figure in Gambia's Economic Transformation

Yankuba Darboe, the Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has been hailed as a distinguished leader whose strategic vision and dedication significantly enhanced the country's revenue mobilisation framework.

"Under his leadership, the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has implemented progressive tax reforms, embraced digital innovations, and fostered a culture of transparency and efficiency," posted by Mohammed Jallow a concerned citizen.

"Darboe's commitment to national development is reflected in his efforts to streamline revenue collection processes, ensuring the government has the resources needed to fund critical infrastructure and social programmes. Known for his integrity and dynamic approach, he remains a pivotal figure in The Gambia's economic transformation journey."

"However, Mr. Darboe's, Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) name is a household in this country due to his commitment, wisdom, dedication and varieties of experiences. His name will continue to linger in the history book of our homeland the Gambia."

Reacting to this comments, Mr. Darboe first and foremost thanked the Almighty Allah for giving him the strength and good health to spearhead the Gambia Revenue Authority GRA to collect revenue for national development.

He added that this unprecedented revenue achievement year-in-year out was due to the team spirit, dedication and professionalism at the level of his staff. He cited that he could not do it alone but with "highly committed and dedicated staff", GRA was able to meet its annual revenue target of D19.2biilon in 2024.

Mr. Darboe further promised that he would not relent in touring the continent to seek for new innovations, and technologies for GRA staff to ensuring that every year, GRA collects the much-needed revenue for government.

He thanked all development partners and the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs for the support rendered to GRA under his leadership.

