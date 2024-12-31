Liberia: Totota Tanker Explosion Disaster Management Chairman Tornorlah Varpilah Accused of Financial Mismanagement

Bong County — Residents of Totota City in Lower Bong County are expressing outrage over allegations of financial malpractice against Tornorlah Varpilah, chairman of the Local Disaster Management Committee formed in response to the December 26, 2023, tanker explosion.

Aleyou Konneh, spokesperson for the "Grievance and Victims Committee," has accused Mr. Varpilah of failing to provide a comprehensive financial report regarding the funds raised following the disaster.

This explosion tragically claimed the lives of over seventy individuals who suffered severe burns when a gas tanker overturned and exploded while residents attempted to loot gasoline.

In response to the incident, the Bong County Legislative Caucus established a committee led by Mr. Varpilah to manage the funds, which included a donation of 10 million Liberian dollars and 200 bags of rice from then President-elect Joseph Boakai for the victims' families.

The committee was tasked with mobilizing community resources for medical needs, ensuring proper burials for the deceased, coordinating relief efforts, and providing updates to the county through the legislators.

However, residents have alleged that Mr. Varpilah and the committee have not delivered a comprehensive financial report to the victims' families. They have claimed that despite repeated requests for transparency regarding the allocation and use of the funds, they have received no information.

Furthermore, community members have reported that some victims currently receiving treatment in various hospitals are struggling to pay their medical bills due to financial hardships.

The residents also noted that Mr. Varpilah was absent from the memorial service held on December 26, 2024, to honor the victims, describing this as an insensitive act.

When approached for comment on December 27, 2024, in Sanoyea Town, Mr. Varpilah stated he could not address the allegations as he was unaware of any accusations against him. Assistant Committee Chairman Karmone Kanneh declined to comment as well, citing the need for Mr. Varpilah's presence to discuss the matter.

Amidst these allegations, the citizens have issued a one-month ultimatum to the Liberian government to initiate a full investigation into the financial management of the raised funds.