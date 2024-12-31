Liberia: Totota Tanker Explosion Disaster Management Chairman Tornorlah Varpilah Accused of Financial Mismanagement

30 December 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Exodus Weah, Contributing Writer

Bong County — Residents of Totota City in Lower Bong County are expressing outrage over allegations of financial malpractice against Tornorlah Varpilah, chairman of the Local Disaster Management Committee formed in response to the December 26, 2023, tanker explosion.

Aleyou Konneh, spokesperson for the "Grievance and Victims Committee," has accused Mr. Varpilah of failing to provide a comprehensive financial report regarding the funds raised following the disaster.

This explosion tragically claimed the lives of over seventy individuals who suffered severe burns when a gas tanker overturned and exploded while residents attempted to loot gasoline.

In response to the incident, the Bong County Legislative Caucus established a committee led by Mr. Varpilah to manage the funds, which included a donation of 10 million Liberian dollars and 200 bags of rice from then President-elect Joseph Boakai for the victims' families.

The committee was tasked with mobilizing community resources for medical needs, ensuring proper burials for the deceased, coordinating relief efforts, and providing updates to the county through the legislators.

However, residents have alleged that Mr. Varpilah and the committee have not delivered a comprehensive financial report to the victims' families. They have claimed that despite repeated requests for transparency regarding the allocation and use of the funds, they have received no information.

Furthermore, community members have reported that some victims currently receiving treatment in various hospitals are struggling to pay their medical bills due to financial hardships.

The residents also noted that Mr. Varpilah was absent from the memorial service held on December 26, 2024, to honor the victims, describing this as an insensitive act.

When approached for comment on December 27, 2024, in Sanoyea Town, Mr. Varpilah stated he could not address the allegations as he was unaware of any accusations against him. Assistant Committee Chairman Karmone Kanneh declined to comment as well, citing the need for Mr. Varpilah's presence to discuss the matter.

Amidst these allegations, the citizens have issued a one-month ultimatum to the Liberian government to initiate a full investigation into the financial management of the raised funds.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.