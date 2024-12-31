Liberia: MPC Party Condemns President Boakai's Remarks On Corruption

Monrovia — The Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) has issued a stern condemnation of remarks made by President Joseph Boakai, which they argue effectively endorse corruption within the Liberian government. In a powerful statement, O'Neal Passewe, Chairman of the MPC, expressed the party's alarm at the president's comments, which he described as a dangerous precedent that undermines the integrity of Liberia's public institutions.

The controversy stemmed from a recent statement by President Boakai in which he suggested that government officials who steal from public funds should be forgiven if their illicit wealth is used for charitable purposes, particularly to assist the poor. President Boakai's remarks have sparked widespread outrage, with critics accusing him of tacitly endorsing corrupt practices.

A Dangerous Precedent for Liberia

Chairman O'Neal Passewe did not mince words when addressing the president's comments, which he described as both "reckless" and "dangerous."

"We are appalled by President Boakai's comments, which suggest that theft from the public purse is permissible as long as the stolen money is used to 'bless the people.' This is an outright endorsement of corruption, and it sets a terrible precedent for Liberia's future," said Passewe at news conference.

He continued as saying, "The MPC is deeply concerned that the president, instead of taking decisive action to tackle corruption and improve governance, has instead legitimized the very practices that have plagued our country for years," he added.

Passewe emphasized that such rhetoric is not only irresponsible but fundamentally incompatible with the core values of good governance, transparency, and accountability that the country desperately needs.

A Call for Accountability

The MPC Chairman was unequivocal in calling for President Boakai to retract his statement and clarify his position. "No serious leader, in Liberia or anywhere else, should tolerate corruption in any form," said Passewe. "We call on President Boakai to take responsibility for his words and actions and to demonstrate a genuine commitment to eradicating corruption within the Liberian government."

He further stressed that the executive mansion clarification of the presidents speech makes no sense but a cover up.

He noted that the president's comments risk eroding public trust in Liberia's leadership and reversing the progress that has been made in building an accountable and transparent government.

"Corruption has been the root cause of Liberia's many challenges, and we cannot afford to continue on a path where it is justified for personal gain, even under the guise of charity," Passewe asserted.

MPC's Vision for a Corruption-Free Liberia

The Movement for Progressive Change, led by Simeon Freeman, has long been a vocal advocate for transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. In his remarks, Passewe reaffirmed that these principles would remain the central focus of the party's agenda if elected to power.

"We will not tolerate any form of corruption in our government," said the MPC Chairman. "If the MPC is given the mandate to govern, we will make the fight against corruption our top priority. Every government official will be held to the highest standards of integrity, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Liberia's resources are used for the benefit of all citizens, not just a corrupt few."

Passewe also made it clear that the MPC is committed to supporting the efforts of the Liberian people in holding the current administration accountable for its actions. He called on other political parties, civil society organizations, and ordinary Liberians to join the MPC in rejecting the dangerous message conveyed by the president's remarks.

Restoring Integrity to Leadership

In concluding his statement, Passewe called on President Boakai to reconsider his approach to governance and recognize that his leadership must prioritize the restoration of trust in Liberia's institutions.

"It is time for our leaders to step up and show that they are committed to good governance, transparency, and justice," Passewe said. "The MPC will continue to be a strong voice for the people of Liberia, advocating for change and standing firm against corruption."

The MPC's condemnation of the president's statement is a clear indication of the growing tension between the current administration and opposition parties. As Liberia continues to grapple with the pervasive challenges of poverty and corruption, the political discourse surrounding the country's future is becoming increasingly polarized.

Whether President Boakai will retract his statement or take meaningful action in response to the MPC's call remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the fight against corruption will be a defining issue in Liberia's political landscape moving forward.