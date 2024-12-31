Liberia: Minister Mcgill Jones Clarifies 'Misleading Information' About Alleged Conflict of Interest

Monrovia, Liberia — Deputy Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Bill McGill Jones, has clarified allegations of self-dealing in the awarding of two contracts for structural assessment and renovation of the MFDP Complex valued at U$244,000 and U$78,000 respectively.

Minister McGill Jones described the accusations as false, misleading, and a calculated attempt to tarnish his reputation.

His clarity comes after information surfaced on social media that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning was embroiled in controversy, following the acquisition of a "questionable U$244,000 and U$78,000" contract for painting and structural assessment.

However, providing clarity to FrontPage Africa on Monday, December 30, Minister Jones affirmed that the procurement process was conducted transparently and in full compliance with Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Law, emphasizing that the responsibility for evaluating and awarding contracts lies within an independent Bid Evaluation Panel, and stating that senior officials of the Ministry are not members of this evaluation team.

"This process was conducted transparently, following all procurement policies and guidelines," Minister Jones stated. "The Bid Evaluation Panel was responsible for reviewing bids, and all processes were in line with the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission Act."

Minister Jones emphasized that neither he nor Assistant Minister Paul Lamin had any influence over the selection process and categorically denied having any ownership interest in the companies awarded the contracts.

"The claims that my biological brother own one of the companies are completely false and unfounded," Minister Jones asserted. "Knowing someone associated with a company is not a conflict of interest, as the law does not disqualify a company based on associations or acquaintance."

Following independent review of the documents related to the contracts, it was observed that the bid evaluation panel comprising of six employees of the MFDP representing different departments and the office of the Minister signed recommending the two companies (Brothers Engineering and Consultancy (BEC) and Elite Contractors & Global Services) as the most responsive bidders. Thus, requesting no objection from the procurement committee.

It was also observed that eight (8) companies bided for the renovation, exterior, and interior painting of the MFDP building. Of the 8 companies, the Bid Opening Committee reviewed all submissions and only three (8) advanced to the final stages of the evaluation based on inaccurate submissions like lack of bid security, business registration, and article of incorporation amongst others as stipulated in the bid document. Of those three, Elite Contractors & Global Services had the least amount in its financial proposal (US$244,441) compare to Innovative Architects (US$269, 496) & Engineers Incorporated, and Brooklyn Group of Companies (US$352, 515).

On the issue of structural assessment, Minister Jones explained that it was senior management's decision to conduct an assessment on structural integrity of the MFDP building, considering several challenges. The assessment seeks to do the following:

1.Structural assessment: Carry out a visual assessment on the existing structural integrity of the building, including load-bearing elements such as columns and beams for defects.

2.Non- structural Interior and Exterior Elements: Assess non-structural elements such as existing partitions, facades, and finishes for signs of wear, damage, or inadequate performance.

3.Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Systems Assessments: Assess the condition performance of mechanical systems, including Heating ventilation, and Air-conditioning (HVAC). Assess electrical systems for safety and functionality. Assess plumbing systems for leaks, blockages, and overall efficiency.

4.Safety and Compliance: Assess the existing local safety regulations, fire codes, and accessibility. Assess emergency egress route and fire protection systems.

5.Environment Assessment: Document any potential environment hazards, such as asbestos, lead paints, or mold. Assess the building's energy efficiency and compliance with sustainability standards, if possible.

It was also observed, after reviewing procurement document related to the structural assessment that three companies bided while only two advanced to the final stages of the evaluation. Of the two, BEC bided at U$78,000 while Bezaleel +Turnkey Contractors Incorporated bided at U$133,000.

Minister Jones reiterated that the procurement process adhered to all legal requirements, with oversight mechanisms in place to ensure accountability. The PPCA requires competitive bidding and prohibits conflicts of interest, and Minister Jones assured the public that these standards were upheld. Nevertheless, the accusations are part of a smear campaign, fueled by misinformation and propagated through social media and other platforms.

"This is blackmail and propaganda," he said. "We have done nothing wrong and remain committed to transparency and good governance."