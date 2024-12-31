Liberia: Bishop Brown Urges Pres. Boakai to Review Public Officials Earning High Salaries

Monrovia — A Liberian clergyman Bishop Kortu Brown has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to take decisive action against underperforming public officials in his administration, whom he likened to biblical figures Esaus, Jonahs, and Judases.

In an interview on December 29, Bishop Brown, a former president of the Liberia Council of Churches and Senior Pastor of the New Water in the Desert Assembly, decried the self-serving attitudes of these officials, who he argues are prioritizing personal interests over the welfare of the Liberian people.

Bishop Brown defined the "Esaus" in government as individuals who lack standards and values, focused solely on survival within the political system.

He stressed that these officials are dangerously willing to compromise principles for personal gain. "In this new year, President Boakai has to deal with the Esaus in his government," he said, drawing parallels between Esau's biblical story and the present political landscape.

The clergyman also criticized a group he labeled as "Jonahs," describing them as self-centered public officials who ignore directives aimed at benefiting citizens.

He called on the President to identify and remove such individuals, likening their disruptive behavior to that of Jonah in the Bible, who evaded his responsibilities.

Bishop Brown further referred to the "Judases" in the government--officials who are motivated purely by their selfish interests and are known to undermine their leader for personal gain.

He cautioned against blindly praising such individuals, stating, "The terrible thing about Judas is that he can even sell his leader for anything."

Bishop Brown did not name specific officials but emphasized the need for President Boakai to utilize his extensive experience in public service to identify and address these challenges.

He advocated for a thorough review of public officials' salaries and benefits, especially those who ride in extravagant vehicles while many Liberians struggle to make ends meet.

In addition to his concerns about governance, Bishop Brown urged a shift in political maturity among Liberia's leadership.

He lamented the limited political engagement and called for increased dialogue among leaders from different parties, especially in light of the upcoming elections.

On economic matters, Bishop Brown praised the government for lowering petroleum prices but expressed concern over the rising costs of basic goods and transportation.

He called for a robust investment policy to create job opportunities while urging immediate attention to the needs of ordinary Liberians.

Bishop Brown also highlighted the pressing issue of youth involvement in drug abuse, calling for organized efforts from the government and the community to combat this growing problem.

He concluded by emphasizing the need for a more engaged and productive society in 2025, one that addresses the concerns of its citizens and fosters a spirit of unity and cooperation.