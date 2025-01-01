Liberia: Tragedy Strikes Timbo River As Third Drowning in a Week Raises Safety Concerns

Dangboh Town, River Cess County — A young man is presumed dead after drowning in the Timbo River in central Liberia, marking the third such fatality in just over a week. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when two friends, Chansis Diggs, 24, and James Joe, in his early 20s, attempted to return home after visiting a neighboring village across the river in Grand Bassa County.

The pair had crossed the river in an old canoe earlier in the day, but when they returned to the riverbank around 5 p.m., they discovered that the canoe was no longer there. With no other option, Joe decided to swim across the river to retrieve it, despite Diggs' warning that he could not swim.

The pair had crossed the river in an old canoe earlier in the day, but when they returned to the riverbank around 5 p.m., they discovered that the canoe was no longer there: Photo by Eric Opa Doue.

"I told him not to do it because I don't know how to swim," said Diggs, speaking to The Liberian Investigator. "But he did not listen to me. He took off his clothes and got into the water. While swimming, he got tired and started calling for help, but I couldn't help him. He came up, showed his hand, and that was the last time I saw him."

Efforts to locate Joe have been ongoing, with local authorities, including the Township Commissioner, Paramount Chief, and Clan Chief, organizing search teams with community members and divers. As of the last reports, however, Joe's body has not been recovered, and there has been no police presence at the scene.

Joe's clothes and slippers being displayed by Chancis, the only eyewitness who saw Joe drowning: Photo by Eric Opa Doue.

This tragedy is the third fatal drowning in the region in less than a week. On December 24, Abraham Gboe, a 42-year-old fisherman from Gballa Town, a community downstream from the Timbo River, went fishing and never returned. His body has yet to be found. On December 27, Stephen Kangar, a 19-year-old from Neezwein in the Central River Cess region, drowned while swimming in the Doe River. His body was recovered hours later, and he was confirmed dead by health officials.

Local officials have raised concerns about the safety of residents who rely on rivers for daily activities like fishing, transportation, and bathing. With minimal access to formal rescue resources, the community is left to depend on volunteers for search and recovery operations, which often take a heavy toll on the already vulnerable population.

"This is a real tragedy. We need to do more to prevent these accidents," said the Township Commissioner. "It's time to bring in more safety measures and educate people about the risks of swimming and travelling by boat."

Dangboh Town is left grappling with the painful reality of the dangers posed by the region's waterways: Photo by Eric Opa Doue

As the search for Joe continues, the community of Dangboh Town is left grappling with the painful reality of the dangers posed by the region's waterways. With limited infrastructure and emergency services, the river remains a lifeline, but also a source of peril for those who rely on it.