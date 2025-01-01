Nigeria: 16,171 Terrorist-Fighters, Families Surrender to Troops in One Year

Abuja — The Military High Command has said that no fewer than 16,171 terrorist-fighters and their families dropped their weapons and surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in one year.

The military also revealed that troops across all operational theatres killed 10,937 terrorists, apprehended 12,538 and rescued 7,063 kidnapped victims in 12 months.

Addressing a press conference on the operational activities of troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in one year in Abuja Tuesday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed over 3,000 terrorists to top the chat in 2024, while troops of Operation Delta Safe killed only 78 felons.

He also revealed that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed over 2,900 terrorists, followed by troops of Operation Udoka with over 730, while Operations Whirl Punch, Whirl Stroke and Save Haven killed 732,600, and 447 respectively.

Buba further disclosed that troops eliminated over 1,000 notable terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants among others, during the course of the year.

According to him, "Some of those eliminated in the course of the year include Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, Mohammed Amadu, Chinemerem (aka Bam Bam), Jeremiah Uzuoma (aka Escoba), Tochukwu Awo (aka Ojoto) and Egwuatu, amongst others.

"During the year, troops significantly degraded the military capabilities, as well as the fighting capabilities of terrorists by neutralizing 10,937 terrorists, arresting 12,538 and rescuing 7,063 hostages.

"Furthermore, troops recovered 8,815 weapons, 228,004 ammunition and denied oil theft of an estimated sum over N68bn (N68,453,376,040.00) only."

Others, he said, are 56,223,002 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,735,836 litres of illegally refined AGO, 95,595 litres of DPK and 156,527 litres of PMS amongst other item.

He added that troops will continue to collaborate with neighbouring countries and regional bodies in order to tackle the menace of terrorism.

He said that troops in the battlefield are in high spirits, and are fully committed and devoted to stamp out terrorism in Nigeria.

Appealing for the support of citizens and other critical stakeholders in the defence and security sector, Buba stated that the war is not for the Armed Forces alone, but for all citizens.