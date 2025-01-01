Liberia: Deputy Finance Minister Denies $322K Contract Conflict Allegations

Monrovia — Deputy Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Bill McGill Jones, has vehemently dismissed allegations of conflict of interest surrounding two contracts awarded for the renovation and structural assessment of the Ministry's complex, collectively valued at over $322,000. The Minister described the accusations as "false, misleading, and a deliberate smear campaign" aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

The controversy erupted following social media claims that the Ministry engaged in questionable practices in awarding the $244,000 painting and $78,000 structural assessment contracts. Minister Jones on December 30, categorically stated that the procurement process followed Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Law.

"The procurement process was carried out transparently, with strict adherence to all applicable laws and guidelines," Minister Jones emphasized. He clarified that the contracts were evaluated and awarded by an independent Bid Evaluation Panel, free from interference by him or other senior Ministry officials.

Dismissing claims of favoritism, Minister Jones denied that his biological brother had any ties to the winning companies. "The allegations are baseless. Having a connection to someone in a company does not constitute a conflict of interest under the law," he asserted.

An independent review confirmed that the Bid Evaluation Panel, comprising six MFDP employees, selected Brothers Engineering and Consultancy (BEC) and Elite Contractors & Global Services as the most responsive bidders. Among eight companies vying for the contracts, only three advanced to the final evaluation due to disqualifications for incomplete documentation and missing bid securities.

For the renovation project, Elite Contractors submitted the lowest bid of $244,441, outbidding Innovative Architects & Engineers ($269,496) and Brooklyn Group of Companies ($352,515). For the structural assessment, BEC's $78,000 bid was selected over Bezaleel + Turnkey Contractors' $133,000 offer.

Minister Jones explained that the structural assessment was necessitated by ongoing concerns about the building's safety and integrity. He detailed the scope of the assessment, which included evaluating structural elements, mechanical systems, and environmental hazards such as asbestos and mold.

Jones reiterated that all procurement activities adhered to legal requirements and were subject to oversight. "The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission mandates competitive bidding and prohibits conflicts of interest. These standards were rigorously upheld," he said.

Despite his assurances, allegations of impropriety continue to circulate, which Minister Jones attributed to a "blackmail and propaganda" campaign fueled by misinformation. "We remain committed to transparency and good governance. These baseless attacks will not distract us from our mandate," he added.