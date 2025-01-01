Nigeria: Govt Issues Security Alert to Nigerians Planning to Travel to Australia

The Federal Government has advised Nigerian citizens planning to travel to Australia to take into consideration the prevailing security situation in some cities.

According to a statement issued late Tuesday and signed by the Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigerians planning to travel to Australia and Nigerian residents in Australia are urged to be cautious of verbal abuse targeted at foreigners.

The statement read, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise citizens of the country planning to travel to Australia to take into account the prevailing security situation in some cities. This is particularly important for Nigerian travelers and residents in Australia, given reported cases of discrimination, harassment, and verbal abuse targeting foreigners.

"The unfortunate recent surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in Australia has increased the risk of violence, underscoring the need for caution. While Australia is generally known for its multiculturalism and tolerance, incidents of Islamophobia and antisemitism have occurred recently in certain areas.

"In early December 2024, a disturbing incident occurred in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra, where a car was set ablaze and anti-Israel graffiti was sprayed on nearby buildings.

"This event is part of a broader increase in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in Australia, coinciding with international conflicts and tensions.

"Nigerians are therefore advised to be mindful of the prevailing cultural and social dynamics to ensure their safety and comfort.

"To this end, extra vigilance and necessary precautions are strongly recommended."

