Nigerian Govt Retaliates, Cautions Nigerians Against Trip to Australia

31 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu and Leadership News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Nigerian citizens with intentions to visit Australia to exercise caution due to a rise in reported incidents of harassment and discrimination against foreigners in the country.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a travel advisory by the Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, following recent incidents in some Australian cities.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Australian government had earlier warned its citizens on Tuesday to reconsider travelling to Nigeria, citing threats of terrorism, kidnapping and violent crimes.

They identified Nigerian states with high security risks to including Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River and Delta.

Apparently in retaliation, Nigerian government, however, highlighted an increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes as reasons why Nigerians should avoid Australia.

The ministry noted that while Australia is known for its multiculturalism and tolerance, certain areas have experienced a surge in these incidents, coinciding with global conflicts and tensions.

It cited an incident in early December 2024 in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra, where a car was set on fire and anti-Israel graffiti was discovered nearby.

The ministry also advised Nigerians to remain vigilant, respect local customs, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The statement read, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise citizens of the country planning to travel to Australia to take into cognizance the prevailing security situation in some cities.

"This is imperative for Nigerian travellers and residents in Australia due to reported cases of discrimination, harassment, and verbal abuse targeted at foreigners. The unfortunate recent surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in Australia has increased the risk of violence, hence the need for caution.

"Nigerians are therefore advised to be mindful of the prevailing cultural and social dynamics to ensure their safety and comfort. To this end, extra vigilance and necessary precautions are strongly recommended."

It also encouraged those who experienced or witnessed acts of discrimination or harassment to contact the Nigerian High Commission in Canberra for assistance.

