Nigeria: UniAbuja Names Aisha Maikudi As New Vice Chancellor

The institution says Aisha Sani Maikudi's tenure promises a new era of progress and transformation UNIABUJA.

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, under the chairmanship of Saddiq Kaita, a retired air vice-marshal, has approved the appointment of Aisha Maikudi as the seventh substantive vice-chancellor of the university.

Habib Yakoob, the university's acting director of information, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES that the appointment was announced during the 77th Extraordinary Meeting of the governing council on Tuesday, 31st December 2024.

The appointment takes effect from 1st January 2025, and it is for a non-renewable tenure of five years, Mr Yakoob said.

Aisha Maikudi, a professor of law, emerged as the best among 10 shortlisted candidates interviewed by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board of the university, in line with the extant regulations governing the process.

Profile of Aisha Maikudi

Prior to her appointment as the substantive vice-chancellor, Ms Maikudi, a professor, served in an acting capacity from 5th July 2024. During this period, she worked closely with the Governing Council to stabilise the university through a challenging crisis, demonstrating leadership and commitment.

Born on 31st January 1983 in Katsina State, Ms Maikudi is a distinguished scholar and professor of International Law at the University of Abuja.

Her educational journey began at Sacred Heart School, Kaduna, where she obtained her First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) in 1993. She proceeded to Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, earning her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 1999.

Ms Maikudi's academic excellence took her to the University of Reading, where she earned an LLB in 2004. She further specialised in Public International Law, obtaining an LLM from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2005. After completing her legal education at the Nigerian Law School (2006-2007), she pursued and had a PhD in International Law from the University of Abuja in 2015.

She joined the University of Abuja as a Lecturer II on 4th September 2008, and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2021.

Ms Maikudi broke barriers as the first female Head of Department in 2013, the first female Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law in 2018, and the pioneer Director of the University of Abuja International Centre in 2019. She also served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), where she was instrumental in enhancing academic standards and promoting a culture of excellence at the University.

An innovator in her field, she introduced the 'United Nations Law' course at the University of Abuja in 2019, backed by extensive research and numerous publications in academic journals and book chapters. She is also highly experienced in supervising theses and dissertations, contributing to the growth of legal scholarship.

Ms Maikudi has represented her university and country at numerous national and international conferences, workshops, and training sessions across the UK, US, South Africa, Germany, Italy, China, Ghana, and Egypt. She has presented papers at many of these events, further solidifying her global reputation as an academic leader.

The new vice-chancellor is an active member of several professional organisations, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Law Teachers Association (NLTA), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and Nigerian Society of International Law.

Controversial process

The selection process was thrown into controversy last week after some members of the council alleged a clandestine plan by the chairperson of the governing council, Mr Kaita, to impose Ms Maikudi as the vice chancellor.

The controversy heightened when two representatives of the university senate, who are also members of the selection committee, walked out of a council meeting last Monday in protest against the selection process.

They claimed that the council did not hand them the guidelines and criteria for the screening of the 40 candidates shortlisted at the time.

However, the university, in a statement, denied the allegations.

It stated that "The University remains confident in the council's commitment to conducting a transparent, fair, and merit-based selection process in strict adherence to the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act and other relevant statutes).