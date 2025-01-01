Nigeria: 2025 - Nigeria May Face Critical Crossroads, Islamic Cleric Predicts

...Highlights the need for swift action on governance, security

The founder and spiritual head of Shafaudeen-in-Islam Worldwide, Professor Sabit Olagoke, has disclosed the challenges that lie ahead in 2025, predicting it will be a year of significant turmoil.

Olagoke in his predictions for the new year, emphasised urgent challenges that the government and society must address to prevent potential crises, highlighting the need for proactive measures across various sectors.

He further indicated that January 2025 will be characterised by intense political activity, with promises from politicians dominating the landscape.

The Islamic cleric urged the government to be vigilant against saboteurs who may undermine educational revival projects, adding that security measures are expected to be heightened to combat criminal activities, ensuring a safer environment for citizens.

Similar, he warned of a prominent fake religious leader facing downfall, reflecting the ongoing struggles within the religious sphere.

Olagoke said: "As February unfolds, the commercial sector is anticipated to receive a boost, fostering economic activity. However, political control will continue to direct people's affairs, with increased scrutiny on criminal hideouts leading to their exposure and dismantling."

"Unfortunately, many individuals may lose faith in their religious institutions, turning instead to unorthodox sources for help and protection. Sportsmanship is expected to flourish, although the public is advised to exercise patience and respect traffic rules to avoid congestion."

"March is projected to bring positive economic developments and further government support for education. Efforts to pursue and apprehend high-profile criminals will intensify, while the government is expected to address the issue of religious non-compliance with scriptural teachings."

"Furthermore, the management of sports is urged to encourage athletes rather than hinder them with bureaucratic obstacles. Road safety remains a critical concern, with prayers for protection against fatal accidents."

"In April, the government's initiatives to revive critical sectors of the economy and political landscape may receive appreciation from the populace. Political parties may experience cross-carpeting as alliances shift, and the need for educational resuscitation will be revisited."

"The prediction also highlights the need for vigilance against corruption, as cabals and cartels operate under government surveillance. A renewed focus on religious teachings may begin to resonate with the public conscience, promoting a more ethical society."

"May is expected to foster an atmosphere of friendliness and conflict resolution among political stakeholders, enhancing cooperation. The educational sector may benefit from strategic mergers of schools with limited resources, optimizing infrastructure for better student training."

"The security network is projected to become more effective, contributing to a more stable environment. This month may also see a return to sanity within the religious sector, with hopes for improved sports performance without hindrances."

"June could highlight stark socio-economic disparities, as the ruling elite maintain ostentatious lifestyles while the masses struggle. The government is anticipated to implement palliative measures to address these inequalities."

"Education is expected to receive a significant boost, with a focus on improving outcomes. Security measures will be reinforced, while religious leaders may face scrutiny for failing to adhere to scriptural compliance, leading to a decline in public trust."

"In July, a heightened awareness of human rights will emerge, with stringent measures to combat indiscipline and corruption. Educational support is expected to continue, while efforts to align religious practices with ethical standards may yield mixed results."

"The sports sector is predicted to experience revitalization, bringing joy to the public. Caution is advised regarding road safety and potential mishaps in water and air travel."

"August is forecasted to be a favorable month for agricultural harvests, with citizens seeking alliances with dynamic political parties. Government oversight in education will be crucial, as efforts to build and update educational facilities intensify."

"Hoodlums may become more cautious due to increased security measures, while fraudulent religious establishments may face exposure and decline."

"September may witness conflicts between prominent political figures, leading to national embarrassment. Educational support will continue, with the security network expected to entrap corrupt elements."

"Religious leaders may engage in public disputes, revealing hidden secrets and undermining their credibility. Road projects will be underway, but traffic congestion may rise as a result."

"October is projected to be a month of agricultural productivity and improved welfare for citizens. Education will receive renewed focus, with increased enlistment in security agencies for better protection."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"However, the lack of genuine spiritual engagement may become evident, as religious practices are increasingly commercialized. The prediction warns of a potential rise in criminal activities and emphasizes the need for safety regulations in various sectors."

"In November, both government and businesses must remain security-conscious to avoid piracy and other crimes. The struggle to maintain educational standards will persist, while the security network is expected to yield significant results."

"Religious leaders are urged to embody scriptural values and serve as role models, as failure to do so may result in public backlash. The prediction also highlights the need to address lapses in sports administration to preserve goodwill."

"Finally, December may present opportunities for economic buoyancy, potentially alleviating poverty. The government is advised to enhance surveillance to prevent sabotage and ensure the success of its initiatives."

"Education will require careful nurturing to meet behavioral objectives, while security efforts will focus on preventing violence and vandalism. A growing disillusionment with religious institutions may lead individuals to seek alternative sources of guidance."

He, however, emphasised the importance of integrity, discipline, and a commitment to social progress.