Liberia: Murder or Suicide? Liberia National Police Probes Death of Boulevard Palace General Manager

1 January 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Garmah Lomo

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has launched an investigation into the mysterious death of Anwar Futloo, the General Manager of Boulevard Palace Hotel, amid questions over whether it was a case of suicide or foul play.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters, Inspector General Gregory Coleman revealed that preliminary findings suggest suicide, but the case remains under scrutiny. According to IG Coleman, Mr. Futoo allegedly visited a Humanitarian Home on 9th Street on December 31, where he reportedly went into the bathroom and consumed a cleaning substance.

"The screams from the bathroom alerted security personnel, who rushed in and found him lying on the floor," Coleman said. He added that prior to the incident, Mr. Futoo allegedly purchased the cleaning substance from a local supermarket.

The police chief noted that a coroner's inquest will provide further details as the investigation continues. Persons of interest have also been identified and are currently under investigation.

Other Developments

Inspector General Coleman also addressed other pressing security concerns, including an alleged arson attack on the Capitol Building. Following a joint investigation with the Liberia Fire Service, the LNP suspects foul play. "We have written to the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, seeking international expertise to provide an independent report on the incident," he stated.

Additionally, the LNP has arrested four individuals in connection with mob violence that occurred on December 29 at the 72nd Junction. The incident resulted in the brutal killing of two alleged motorbike thieves. Coleman disclosed ongoing efforts to curb motorbike theft in response to complaints from motorcyclists.

