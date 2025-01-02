Liberia: Cummings Criticizes Up-Led Government in New Year Address

Monrovia — The political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress, Alexander B. Cummings, has criticized the Unity Party-led government over hardship and leadership lapses, as the year 2024 comes to a climax.

Cummings, used his New Year's message to whine the ruling government, citing its inability to address Liberia's pressing challenges in 2024.

While extending New Year's wishes to Liberians, Cummings painted a sobering picture of the country's state, highlighting economic hardships, political instability, and governance failures.

He accused the government of failing to alleviate the suffering of ordinary Liberians and called for a new approach to leadership.

"Many families struggled to barely make it under the weight of the cost of living pressures, harsh economic conditions, and an uncertain political environment that has continued to bedevil our nation," Cummings declared.

Cummings expressed disappointment in the government's inability to foster unity and progress, citing incidents such as the political saga in the House of Representatives as evidence of institutional dysfunction.

He described the administration's early tenure as marked by a lack of decisive action to address the issues that matter most to Liberians.

He said Liberia's democracy currently suffered setbacks, pointing to the government's failure to maintain accountability and transparency.

Cummings criticized the ruling party for prioritizing political maneuvering over addressing the economic woes of the Liberian people.

He noted that promises of change and reform have so far been overshadowed by continued hardship.

Cummings further acknowledged the numerous calls from Liberians for him to take a stronger stand against the administration, signaling his intention to adopt a more vocal stance moving forward.

"Amidst these, there have been numerous calls by both supporters and ordinary Liberians for me to be vocal on the happenings in our country and keep the UP-led government's feet to the fire. I hear you," Cummings intoned.

While the ANC Political Leader had previously chosen to give the administration time to settle into its role, Cummings made it clear that 2025 would mark a turning point in his approach, pledging to hold the government accountable and offer constructive criticism to ensure that Liberia's interests are not sidelined.

Further criticizing the regime, Cummings called for a shift in mindset and leadership style, accusing the current administration of clinging to outdated methods that have repeatedly failed the Liberian people.

He said for Liberia to move forward, Liberians must employ a new mindset and a new way of doing things.

Cummings urged the administration to prioritize the needs of the people and focus on creating tangible improvements in their lives.

At the same time, while delivering his critique, Cummings also expressed solidarity with Liberia's women and youth, whom he described as the backbone of the nation.

He underscored their importance in driving the country's progress and pledged to continue advocating for their empowerment.

Meanwhile, Cummings' New Year address has served as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Liberia and a direct critique of the ruling Unity Party's governance, as he vowed to intensify his role in advocating for better leadership and solutions.

His message struck a chord with Liberians who continue to grapple with economic and political uncertainty, underscoring the growing demand for accountability and a shift in the country's political trajectory as Liberia enters 2025.