Nigeria: 'Don't Jump On My Stage Like That, I Got PTSD' - Burna Boy Reacts to Backlash

1 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy has addressed the onstage altercation he had with a fan during his performance at the Greater Lagos Countdown 2025.

The incident occurred when a fan breached security and ran toward Burna Boy while he was performing, prompting the artist to abruptly end his set and leave the stage in frustration.

The incident, captured in a viral video, has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Many have criticised Burna, labeling his actions as arrogant and disrespectful to his Nigerian fans.

In response, Burna Boy took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to clarify his stance.

He wrote: "It was a free show. I was supposed to do 10mins and did almost an hour. Everybody knows my rule about getting on stage and startling me when I'm performing. I had an amazing time with Lagos state last night. Don't jump on my stage like that. I got PTSD. I love you all. Happy New Year."

