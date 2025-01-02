Nigeria: We're Closely Monitoring Tax Reform Bills - SSANU

-- Expresses concern over electricity challenges

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has said that it is closely monitoring the Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly because of their far-reaching implications on her members' welfare.

President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, stated this in his New Year message to the members of the association.

According to him, "As key stakeholders in Nigeria's development, SSANU is closely monitoring the Tax Reform Bill currently before the National Assembly, recognising its far-reaching implications for our members' welfare.

"Tax policies directly affect the economic stability of workers, and it is imperative that the voices of those impacted are heard.

"In a democracy, stakeholder engagement is essential to ensure inclusivity, transparency, and fairness in policy formulation, particularly on matters of national significance.

"SSANU is committed to participating actively in this process and will soon articulate its position, advocating for reforms that safeguard the interests of its members while contributing to the nation's economic growth.

"The union is profoundly concerned about the ongoing electricity challenges faced by universities, with many institutions grappling with high electricity costs that hinder their ability to operate effectively.

"A reliable power supply is critical to fulfilling the core functions of administration, teaching, research, and community service.

"SSANU urges the federal government to take immediate action to resolve this energy crisis, as it has a direct impact on students, the primary stakeholders in our universities."

While extending his warmest greetings and heartfelt appreciation to all SSANU members across the nation, he said their resilience, dedication, and unwavering support have been the backbone of the union's progress and success.

He said, "Your active participation during the historic 2024 National Delegates Conference (NDC) was a testament to your commitment to the ideals of SSANU.

"This pivotal event ushered in a new National Administrative Committee (NAC), and together, we have reaffirmed our collective vision for a stronger and more impactful union."

On the alleged unfulfilled promises of the government, Comrade Ibrahim said:

"We urge the Honourable Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa and his team to continue to maintain and strengthen the established relationship with SSANU.

"It is imperative that the federal government fulfils its outstanding promises to the union, as these commitments are critical to industrial harmony and the welfare of university staff."

On insecurity, the SSANU president said that the association remained deeply concerned about the prevailing insecurity in the country.

"No nation can achieve sustainable growth without adequate security. We call on the government to intensify its efforts in tackling this menace, as it is the foundation for economic prosperity and development.

"Additionally, the rising cost of living, inflation, cash crunch, and technological challenges continue to impact our members.

"SSANU will persist in advocating for policies that enhance the economic and professional well-being of its members while pushing for technological upgrades to modernise our universities."