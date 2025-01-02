Nigeria: Stampede - Archbishop Martins Urges Govt to Prioritize Poverty Alleviation, Support Organizers

The Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on all levels of government to intensify efforts to alleviate poverty, emphasizing that economic hardship remains a driving force behind recent tragic stampedes.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the 58th World Peace Day at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, themed "Forgive Us Our Debts: Grant Us Your Peace," Archbishop Martins addressed the recent stampede incidents in Ibadan, Anambra, and Abuja, which resulted in loss of lives and injuries.

Call for Compassion Towards Organizers

Archbishop Martins appealed to the Oyo State Government and the State Police Command to approach the organizers of the Ibadan children's Christmas party with compassion rather than criminal prosecution. He acknowledged that the event was organized with good intentions to support underprivileged children, despite its unfortunate outcome.

"Prosecutors should consider the trauma that the organizers are experiencing due to the tragic incident. They should not be treated as criminals but rather be supported to overcome this difficult period," Martins urged.

He further encouraged those involved in philanthropic activities not to be discouraged by the tragedy, noting that such initiatives, even when modest, make a significant difference in people's lives.

"We should focus on improving crowd control measures and ensuring better planning for such gatherings in the future," he added.

Addressing Economic Hardship

Archbishop Martins highlighted the deep economic challenges facing many Nigerians, which often push them to seek out events offering food and relief. He called on the Federal Government to address the root causes of poverty and hunger by implementing policies that reflect in the daily lives of citizens.

"People would not be scrambling for food if basic needs were met. Hunger and poverty are undeniable realities, and the government, alongside corporate organizations, must do more to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians," he stated.

New Year Message: Hope, Resilience, and Accountability

In his New Year message, Archbishop Martins urged the government to adopt masses-centered policies that directly impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians. He warned against taking Nigerians' resilience for granted, stressing the need for transparent and accountable governance.

"Hope alone cannot bring about change. The government must channel resources towards projects and policies that alleviate poverty and improve living standards," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also encouraged Nigerians to approach the new year with optimism, love, and tolerance, urging citizens to rise above religious and ethnic differences for national unity.

"While we remain resilient and hopeful, the government must complement this spirit with meaningful actions and people-focused policies. Only then can we truly move towards a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria," Archbishop Martins concluded.

The event served as both a reflection on past challenges and a clarion call for collective responsibility in building a better society for all Nigerians.