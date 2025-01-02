Nigeria: Atiku Asks Nigerians to Increase Vigilance in 2025

Abuja — Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to increase vigilance by closely monitoring the actions and decisions of political leaders to ensure the nation's democratic gains were not eroded in 2025.

The 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who shared these thoughts in his New Year message on his verified X handle yesterday, said: "This New Year marks the beginning of a momentous era, one of heightened public awareness and vigilance.

"It is a time when every Nigerian must closely observe the actions and decisions of our political leaders."As we welcome the dawn of 2025, I see an invaluable opportunity to reshape and redefine our national dialogue.

" I urge all Nigerians to actively participate in safeguarding the principles of democracy.

"I call on every citizen to remain resolute in holding political leaders, at every level of government, accountable.

" We must ensure that no one wields unchecked power that could erode our liberties or exploit public office for personal gain.

"Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, I recognize that 2024 provided a sobering glimpse into the pressing need for governmental accountability.

"I am profoundly grateful to the Almighty for granting us the grace to witness another year, despite the arduous trials we have faced."

Atiku further said, "The trials of the past year have only served to fortify our faith. Our unshakable belief in divine protection has been our guiding light, and it is this same spirit of unwavering faith that will continue to propel us forward in the coming year.

"As we step into this New Year, I implore all Nigerians to nurture our shared hopes of collective prosperity.

"The vigilance of the citizenry is paramount in ensuring that those in leadership never abuse the power entrusted to them.

" Together, we must firmly restrain any attempts by an overreaching government to encroach on the public good or our fundamental rights.

"Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty," and it is in this spirit that I urge us all to remain ever watchful in guarding against any threat to our democracy.

"Let us hold firm to our resolve to protect the principles that unite us and to resist any efforts to divide us along religious or ethnic lines.

"It is my fervent prayer that 2025 will usher in a fresh dawn, sweeping away the years of national hardships that have hindered our country's growth.

"I particularly pray for a revitalization of our national economy so that we may breathe freely once more, liberated from the suffocating grip of economic hardship.

"As we celebrate the divine favor that allows us to witness this New Year, let us not forget our fellow Nigerians who were not so fortunate--those whose lives were claimed by the relentless storms of daily hardships. Their struggles remind us of the urgent work that lies ahead.

"With hope in my heart and faith in our collective strength, I wish you all a prosperous New Year filled with boundless blessings and success in all our endeavors. Together, let us build a safer, stronger, and more unified nation. -AA"