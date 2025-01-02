Nigeria: Our Administration Is Committed to Unlocking Nigeria's Economic Potential - Remi Tinubu

2 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has called on citizens to embrace unity, love, and mutual respect as the nation embarks on what she described as "a year of prosperity and abundance."

In her New Year message to Nigerians, the first lady expressed gratitude to God and optimism for the country's future under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership.

"As we journey through 2025, let us rise above our differences and rebuild the bridges that connect us--bridges of love, respect, and understanding," she said. "It is a year to invest in one another to nurture our youth and protect the dignity of our elders, to create a country where every Nigerian can thrive, regardless of where they are born, what they believe, or what language they speak."

Mrs Tinubu underscored the administration's commitment to implementing reforms to unlock Nigeria's economic potential, assuring citizens that transformative changes were underway.

The first lady also emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in nation-building.

"Let us stand together, lifting each other and ensuring no one is left behind. Together, we can build the Nigeria we all desire. Together, we will," she stated.

Her Excellency concluded her message with a heartfelt wish for a Happy New Year and prayers for the nation's continued progress.

"God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," she said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.