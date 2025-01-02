Nigeria: Our Administration Is Committed to Unlocking Nigeria's Economic Potential - Remi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has called on citizens to embrace unity, love, and mutual respect as the nation embarks on what she described as "a year of prosperity and abundance."

In her New Year message to Nigerians, the first lady expressed gratitude to God and optimism for the country's future under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership.

"As we journey through 2025, let us rise above our differences and rebuild the bridges that connect us--bridges of love, respect, and understanding," she said. "It is a year to invest in one another to nurture our youth and protect the dignity of our elders, to create a country where every Nigerian can thrive, regardless of where they are born, what they believe, or what language they speak."

Mrs Tinubu underscored the administration's commitment to implementing reforms to unlock Nigeria's economic potential, assuring citizens that transformative changes were underway.

The first lady also emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in nation-building.

"Let us stand together, lifting each other and ensuring no one is left behind. Together, we can build the Nigeria we all desire. Together, we will," she stated.

Her Excellency concluded her message with a heartfelt wish for a Happy New Year and prayers for the nation's continued progress.

"God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," she said.