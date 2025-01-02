Nigeria: NNPC Turned Down Dangote's $750m to Manage Nigeria's Refineries - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) rejected a $750 million offer from billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote.

In an exclusive interview with Channels TV, former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed that in 2007, Dangote offered a staggering $750 million to manage the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries.

Obasanjo explained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), now rebranded as NNPCL, rejected the offer due to its inability to operate the refineries effectively.

He said, "Aliko got a team together and they paid $750m to take part in PPP (Public-public-private partnership) in running the refineries.

"My successor refunded their money and I went to my successor and told him what transpired. He said NNPC said they wanted the refineries and they can run it. I now said but you know they cannot run it.

"But I was told not too long ago that since that time, more than $2 billion have been squandered on the refinery, and they still will not work," he added