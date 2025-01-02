Nigeria: NNPC Turned Down Dangote's $750m to Manage Nigeria's Refineries - Obasanjo

2 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayobami Okerinde

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) rejected a $750 million offer from billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote.

In an exclusive interview with Channels TV, former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed that in 2007, Dangote offered a staggering $750 million to manage the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries.

Obasanjo explained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), now rebranded as NNPCL, rejected the offer due to its inability to operate the refineries effectively.

He said, "Aliko got a team together and they paid $750m to take part in PPP (Public-public-private partnership) in running the refineries.

"My successor refunded their money and I went to my successor and told him what transpired. He said NNPC said they wanted the refineries and they can run it. I now said but you know they cannot run it.

"But I was told not too long ago that since that time, more than $2 billion have been squandered on the refinery, and they still will not work," he added

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.