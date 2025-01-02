Ghana: President Boakai and President Akufo-Addo Hold Strategic Meeting in Accra

Accra — President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., has met with Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra, to discuss critical subregional security issues and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

According to an Executive Mansion press release issued on Sunday, December 29, the high-level talks centered on advancing peace, stability, and economic growth within the West African sub-region.

During the meeting, both leaders underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to address security challenges while fostering trade, investment, and development programs.

President Boakai lauded President Akufo-Addo for his exemplary leadership during his tenure and expressed appreciation for Ghana's consistent support of Liberia over the years. He also praised the Government and people of Ghana for their commitment to democratic governance, as evidenced by the recent successful elections.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo welcomed President Boakai's visit and reaffirmed Ghana's unwavering support for Liberia's developmental sojourn. He emphasized the importance of regional unity and strengthening the historic ties between Ghana and Liberia for the benefit of their citizens and the broader ECOWAS community. "This meeting underscores the shared vision of Liberia and Ghana in advancing mutual goals and fostering a secure and prosperous West Africa," the press release noted.

President Boakai is scheduled to meet Ghana's President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, on Monday, December 30, as part of his engagements in Accra.

President Oakai's visit reaffirms Liberia's commitment to forging strong partnerships within the subregion as both nations continue to champion the cause of regional development and cooperation.