Nigeria: Excitement Over 2025 Niger Delta Polo Festival

Fresh from the Christmas and New Year festivities, the glamorous Nigerian polo season will gallop off with fanfare from January 12-18, 2025 with the Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament, over twenty top teams across the country jostling for top honours in four major categories.

Port Harcourt Polo Captain, Dr. Ikenna Nebolisa who disclosed this stated that arrangements are in top gear ahead of what would be the most exciting polo tournament in the Rivers State capital city for decades.

The club is lucky to have one of the best polo playing fields in the country and is located along Tombia Street, G.R.A. Phase II, Port Harcourt. The Club's premises a large polo field and practice field, paddocks, stables, lush green lawns, that provides a unique environment for relaxation, horse riding and polo playing.

Tournament Manager, David Sikpa confirmed that the Garden City is in a vibrant mood, stating that arrangements have been concluded ahead of what would be the most exciting polo tournament in the Rivers State capital city for decades.

Nebolisa also disclosed that the grand fiesta will see participating teams jostling prizes in four cups categories with King JTJ Princewill Cup, OB Lulu Briggs Cup and President Cup leading the pack.

Other glittering cups that are on offer during the ten day festival are the Governors' Cup and the crowded T Y Danjuma Cup, which traditionally the highest number of teams annually.