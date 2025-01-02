Nigeria: NGX Closes 2024 With +37.65 Percent Return

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) index closed the year 2024 with an impressive annual growth of 37.65%.

The NGX marked a remarkable turnaround, breaking away from the poor performance of the 2015-2019 period to thrive in the 2020s.

Following the oil price crash in 2015 and the ensuing recession in 2016, the 2020s have ushered in a period of unprecedented growth for Nigeria's stock market.

Since 2020, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) has delivered a stellar return of 283.45%, climbing from 26,842.07 points at the end of 2019 to 102,926.40 points as of December 2024.

Standout years include 2020, 2023, and 2024, as investors sought higher real returns from equities amid negative yields in the fixed-income markets. The index closed 2024 with an impressive annual growth of 37.65%.

The depreciation of the naira, driven by macroeconomic reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government, has significantly boosted the performance of the stock market.

Foreign capital inflow has steadily increased, rising from a low of 4% in mid-2023 to an average of 16% by November 2024.

Additionally, high-profile listings have energized trading activities on the exchange, providing investors with a broader range of blue-chip stocks.

Notable entries include Geregu Power Plc, Transcorp Power Plc, Aradel Holdings, and BUA Foods. These listings have propelled the market capitalization from N12.79 trillion at the end of 2019 to N62.76 trillion as of December 2024, representing a meteoric increase of N49.97 trillion.

At the Closing Gong Ceremony marking the end of 2024 trading activities, NGX's Chief Executive Officer, Jude Chiemeka, represented by the Head of Trading and Products, Mr. Abimbola Babalola, commended key stakeholders, including the stockbroking community represented by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON).

"The year 2024 witnessed significant activity in the secondary market, a testament to the efforts of our trading license holders. Complementary macroeconomic fundamentals were instrumental, and we appreciate the impactful policymaking by the CBN and the Federal Ministry of Finance. We also commend the Securities and Exchange Commission for its effective oversight, especially during the smooth banking recapitalization process," he said.

CIS President and Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada, and ASHON Chairman, Sam Onukwue, represented by the 2nd Vice Chairman, Mrs. Ify Rita Ejezie, emphasized the pivotal role of stockbrokers in driving capital market growth.

Temi Popoola, GMD/CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group, acknowledged the market's resilience and growth trajectory.